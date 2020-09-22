Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Champagne Lanson's Love Tour lands in Malibu

I had the pleasure to enjoy three wines from Lanson's Core Range, which express the House’s signature style, as well as two wines from their Rare and Exception Range. I was so happy to share in the love of Champagne Lanson.

Champagne Lanson Le Black Label Brut

First produced in 1937, Le Black is Lanson’s most iconic Champagne. A blend of 50 percent Pinot Noir, 35 percent Chardonnay and 15 percent Pinot Meunier, the base of this non-vintage wine is 2015. The wine was aged four years and has 35 percent reserve wines, which add layers of complexity. A brilliant straw yellow color, the wine has citrus, stone fruit and apple notes. On the palate, the wine is crisp and fresh.

Champagne Lanson Le Green Label

A blend of 50 percent Pinot Noir, 20 percent Chardonnay and 30 percent Pinot Meunier, Le Green Label is sourced from the organic and biodynamic certified 16-hectare Malmasion estate located in the Cru villages of Verneuil and Vandieres. The base of this wine is from 2015 and it was aged for four years with a dosage of six grams per liter. A golden color, the wine has aromas of green apple, pear, and almond and mineral notes. On the palate, the wine is very focused with crisp acidity and a long mineral finish.

Champagne Lanson Le Rosé