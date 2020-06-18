Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Changing the image of Bordeaux

I tasted the Château L’Évangile Blason de L’Evangile 2014 ($74.99), a wine that is predominantly Merlot (92 percent) with eight percent Cabernet Franc blended in. A deep color, the wine has a fresh, fruity nose of cherry, black currants and raspberry, with a touch of chocolate. On the palate, the wine is velvety with silky tannins that coat the tongue yet is balanced by acidity for a long finish. This is a wine to enjoy with a grilled steak.

Chateau d’Aussières is located in the Languedoc region in the south of France. Domaines Barons de Rothschild acquired the property 20 years ago. They restored it, and since then it has seen a surge in popularity of the region with the quality of wines improving immensely.

The Chateau d’Aussières Chardonnay 2017 ($12.99) is a bright yellow color with light green highlights. An aromatic wine, there are floral and citrus notes. The wine spends a little time in wood and is aged on the lees, giving the wine richness and body but the wine is also fresh and vivacious with a saline finish. This wine can be enjoyed with oysters or fried chicken.

In addition to the five properties in France that are converting to organics, Domaines Barons de Rothschild has expanded outside of France with three properties.