Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Defining the terroir of Burgenland, Austria

Burgenland was formed out of the Styrian and Pannonian Basins, as well as from the Eastern Alpine unit, which consists of several strata of rock, and the Penninicum, which has tectonic windows. A variety of soils can be found throughout the region, including coarsely grained sandy gravels, sedimentary deposits that range from silty to clay, and limestone and schist.

Austria is leading the charge with organic and biodynamic farming. Overall, 23 percent of Austrian agriculture is organic while 15 percent of Austrian vineyards are certified organic, 12.4 percent are certified sustainable, 2.62 percent are certified biodynamic, and three quarters of the vineyards use integrated viticulture. While Austria as a whole is innovative, Burgenland specifically is known for the pioneering spirit of its producers. Two leading producers in Burgenland are Gernot Heinrich and Paul Achs. Their wines express the diversity and beauty of the terroir of the region.