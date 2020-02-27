Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Edaphos Wines: A new Sonoma producer

In 2017, Edaphos Wines became a serious brand and in 2018 winemaker Joseph Ryan joined the team. In addition to exploring the various microclimates and varieties in Sonoma, as well as experimenting with different winemaking techniques, Edaphos Wines launched with new packaging. The wine bottle is a unique bottle shape sometimes used in Italy that is shorter and fatter than a typical wine bottle. And the labels are beautiful textile pieces from the Edo period in Japan.

Originally from France, Aligoté is considered the “third” grape of Burgundy and is also found planted in Eastern Europe. It is a grape known for its acidity and is tolerant to cold weather. Edaphos Wines sources their Aligoté from the Barbed Oak Vineyard in Bennett Valley in Sonoma County. Less than one acre of Aligoté is planted on this 18-acre property and it can be found in the coldest part of the vineyard. The grapes are crushed into press, fermented by native yeasts in concrete amphora and moved to neutral barrel for malolactic fermentation. The wine spends 17 months on the lees and is not filtered before bottling. Floral, citrus and stone fruit aromas jump out of the glass. The wine also has a lot of minerality. On the palate, thanks to the time on the lees, the wine has a lot of texture and a chalky finish.