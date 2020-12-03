Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Elevating the canned wine category

Canned wine is a crowded category. It seems like every day a new canned wine brand comes out with an eye-catching name. But when you look at the can, it is usually impossible to find the grape variety, let alone where the grapes are from or what vintage the wine was made.

But when an organic farmer and a sommelier get together to make a canned wine, they create a product that opened my mind about canned wine.

Sans Wine Co was founded by Gina Schober and Jake Stover. Stover, who is originally from Kansas, came to Sonoma where he was introduced to organic farming. He was intrigued with understanding how he could minimize pesticides and other chemicals from farming and launched his own farming business. Schober worked in restaurants and later wine sales and understood the art of selling wine.

In 2014, on one of their first dates, Stover took Schober to a vineyard he was developing on the Sonoma Coast. As they were driving along the coast, Schober watched people rafting and said, “Let’s start a canned wine.”