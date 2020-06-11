Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Everything’s coming up rosés

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer is here and my home has become a never-ending sea of pink. With so many rosé wines arriving each day, I found myself singing “and the rosé kept rolling in from every side” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” every time I got a knock at the door. Now, as I look at my table of rosés, I’m singing Ethel Merman’s “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

But while Gertrude Stein wrote “Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose,” I will say that rosé is not a rosé is not a rosé is not a rosé. Rosé wines come from different wine regions; they are made from different wine varieties. Rosé wines come in various shades of pink, in glass bottles and cans, with cork closures, screwcaps and glass closures.

Rosé wines can be fresh and crisp; they can be structured and mineral-driven; they can have depth; they can be juicy. Rosé wines can be enjoyed on a hot day, by the pool, in a garden or with a meal. Anytime is a good time for rosé, and I often say that pink wine makes me happy.

So, for National Rosé Day, June 13, I wanted to share rosés that I have been drinking.

— France