Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Five items getting me through home life

I have never spent so much time at home. I am sure that is what most of us are saying these days. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was traveling at least once per month, sometimes more.

And, when I was home, I was eating out, or ordering in, up to five times per week. I had amassed a lot of wine that would sit untouched because I was never home or when I was, I would not want to open a bottle for a single glass of wine.

I had remodeled my kitchen a few years ago but rarely used it for more than making breakfast and an occasional dinner. My small patio had a grill on it that had not been touched in over five years.

Then suddenly life changed, and I was home. I am now cooking almost every day and drinking wines from my collection on a regular basis. Now that we are several months into the quarantine, I want to share five of my favorite items that have been helping me improve my cooking and drinking.

New West Knifeworks

If you ask a professional chef one item they would not be in a kitchen without, it would be a good knife. While I am not a professional chef, I have always had good quality knives. However, I recently got a New West Knifeworks Teton Edge Santoku Knife.