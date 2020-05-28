Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Five sommeliers share their favorite Austrian wines

While wine is typically an interpretation of vintage or place, what Pascaline appreciates about this wine is that it is about the grape, Gruner Veltliner, and the winemaker’s style. It is a different approach to thinking about wine. Arvid agreed that it was a cool approach to winemaking, but this is not a wine you just pick off a shelf in a store. It is a wine with context and one should understand the unique process to make the wine when tasting it.

I had the pleasure to taste this wine and with the context in mind, I enjoyed it all the more. The wine is unique. It has a reductive quality and hints of cider tones. The wine is medium-bodied and very structured but is beautifully fresh with vibrant acidity.

— Alzinger 2018 Wachau Federspiel Riesling Dürnstein ($30)

Located in Unterloiben in Wachau in Lower Austria, Leo Alzinger Sr. inherited the winery from his family who had been selling their grapes. In 1983 he began producing wine and passed it on to his son Leo Alzinger Jr. who studied viticulture and trained in Germany in the Pfalz region as well as in New Zealand. Like his father, he wants the terroir to express itself in each wine.