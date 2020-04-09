Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Friends meet in virtual 'Cheers'

We all had a good laugh this week as Thea enjoyed both a glass of wine from a bottle of Bodegas Lan that she had opened the previous night and a glass of Peerless Kentucky Straight Bourbon. We were all joking that it was good to have two drinks because if you have a drink in both hands, you are unable to touch your face.

A few miles up the road in Healdsburg, Julie Pedroncelli St. John and Ed St. John of Pedroncelli Winery join in for the Virtual Happy Hour. Julie, a self-proclaimed introvert, told me that “at first it was a bit daunting to me with so many faces but now I like to see old and new friends. It does my introvert-self good to virtually visit and I am enjoying the time spent each week.”

And her extrovert husband Ed added, “It's just a great way to relax and blow off some steam. It feels kind of like 'Cheers,' a place where everyone knows your name.” He added that the virtual call has also opened up a new avenue of contacts for them and as an unintentional result, they will be doing an online “Taste Up” with new friends they have made in the group.

We all know that social distancing and isolation can be lonely; to some it is depressing. These weekly tastings allow us to not only see friends and meet new people, but also to spend time with people we might normally only see once or twice a year in person.