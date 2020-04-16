Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Geodesy supports women in the ag community, one bottle at a time

In 2016, Megan Baccitich joined as the winemaker for Geodesy. Raised in Sonoma County, Baccitich knew at an early age that she wanted to work with wine, although her parents were both teachers, who did not work in the industry.

While bussing tables in local restaurants in high school, she met many people from the local wine community. She went on to study at Santa Rosa Junior College and Fresno State, getting a degree in enology. Her first job in wine was as the assistant winemaker at Taft Street Winery, a small family-owned winery and custom crush facility in the Russian River Valley where she worked with luminaries such as Mary Edwards, Carol Shelton and Jill Davis.

Next Baccitich worked with Paul Hobbs for 10 years where she started as the associate winemaker and ended as the director of winemaking. Joining Jordan at Geodesy is the first time that Baccitich has worked for a woman-owned business. “Working for Judy is amazing,” she said. “It is a feeling of coming home. There is a culture of openness, respect, mindfulness and gratitude. And it is a very collaborative and creative process.”

The wines of Geodesy are site-specific, terroir-driven wines. Rather than working with micro-parcels, Baccitich looks at each vineyard as complete color palates. With different soils and aspects within each vineyard, the possibilities are endless.