Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Go, go, go, Gamay!

Chris Kern of the podcast One Bourbon, One Chard or One Beer chose the 2016 Martian Ranch “Absolute Magnitude” Gamay, Santa Barbara County. He elaborated on his choice: “If we were to consider the finest Beaujolais cru to be European supercars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and Bugattis (I know they are Italian cars; just bear with the analogy here), then the Martian Ranch Gamay Noir would be a Corvette ZR-1, as close as America can come to matching the European greats; comparable in speed, depth, and raciness, but with more American gusto and bravado, lacking only the finesse and finishing elegance of those European classics. Sauvage where it needs to be, long and lengthy like a flat, straight stretch of desert road tarmac, this is a wine that will stand up to and battle the Morgons, Moulin-a-Vents, and Cote de Brouillys, and while it may not always win, everyone is going to remember the scrap!”