Allison Levine Please The Palate: Graham Beck and the quest for the perfect bubble

Sparkling wine is made around the world. For regions that produce sparkling wine in the traditional method, like Champagne, they have specific names for this style of wine. In Spain, there is Cava; in Italy, there is Franciacorta; in South Africa, there is Méthode Cap Classique.

In 1992, South Africa adopted the term Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) in reference to South African sparkling wines made in the traditional method. And on Sept. 1, Méthode Cap Classique was celebrated with the second annual #CapClassiqueDay.

Méthode Cap Classique is the fastest-growing category in the South African wine industry. The first bottle of Cap Classique was produced in 1971. It has doubled in production every five years and it is estimated that 10.5 million bottles are produced yearly. There are 257 producers of Méthode Cap Classique with approximately 400 skus but most do not export their wines.

One of the leading producers of Méthode Cap Classique wines, and one that exports more than 50 percent of their production to 40 countries, is Graham Beck. Founded in 1983 by namesake Graham Beck, the winery is located in the Western Cape, where 95 percent of all South African wines are produced. Graham Roberts purchased land called Madeba farm in Robertson, South Africa, located two hours east of Cape Town.