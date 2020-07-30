Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Grill and Zin it

The Black Chicken Zinfandel, the flagship of the winery and a benchmark for the varietal, was named in honor of its history. Over the old “party line” phone system, the code words “a Black Chicken” signified a jug of bootleg wine. As this was only a few years after Prohibition, this code word kept nosy neighbors and the authorities from finding out about Aldo’s underground Zinfandel operation.

Honoring the Zinfandel tradition, Robert Biale works with historic old vines, some dating to the 1880s. Winemaker Tres Goetting explained that every time he steps onto a vineyard, “I can just feel the history, it is truly magical.” He added, “I think ‘wow’ Franz Kraft planted these vineyards that I get to make wine from.” The Old Kraft Vineyard was planted in the 1890s by Franz Kraft, a well-known winemaker at the time. His vineyards and winery were on the west side of town on Madrona Avenue. The iconic old native stone winery is now a cellar for Spottswoode Winery. Most of the original vineyard has been replaced, however owners Bill and Margie Hart did not replace the old parcel to the north of the winery. Instead they called Bob Biale to assist in revitalizing the plot with craggy, twisted vines. The resulting single- vineyard wine has a jammy nose of black and red fruits. On the palate, the wine is elegant and fresh with soft tannins and notes of juicy plum, black cherries, black tea, and spice.