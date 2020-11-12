Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Growing grapes by the sea

How close can you get to the ocean and still grow grapes? That was the question Linda and Lester Schwartz wondered when they purchased their 975-acre Fort Ross property in 1988.

Located only one mile from the ocean, the property was virgin forest and grasslands when they fell in love with it. When they asked an academic at UC Davis about planting vines, he told them they were crazy. But after experimenting with various clones, rootstocks, and trellising systems, they determined that they had the potential to grow Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

In 1994, Linda and Lester began preparing the property. Linda went to school to study viticulture and by 1998, they began planting Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

In addition, as Linda and Lester are originally from South Africa, they planted some Pinotage.

The first Fort Ross Vineyard release was in 2001. In 2009, Jeff Pisoni joined as winemaker. Although there were not many vineyards in Fort Ross when they started planting and today the area is still sparsely populated, the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA was approved in 2012.