Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Have you found your way to Chardonnay?

Megan Kenney selected the 2015 Unoaked Pellegrini Russian River Valley Chardonnay, and Cindy Rynning opened a Lambert Bridge Chardonnay from Sonoma County.

Erin Korpisto shared a Liquidity Wines Chardonnay from Okanagan Falls in British Columbia and Christine Campbell chose the Domaine de L’Aigle Gérard Bertrand Limoux Chardonnay 2018 Organic and Demeter-rated. Jeff Kralik opened a Clos Pepe Chardonnay from the Sta. Rita Hills and I opened the La Voix Hear and Heaven 2015 Chardonnay also from the Sta. Rita Hills.

One of our friends had still not been converted to a Chardonnay lover. Mykha’el Wilson was hesitant at first. His experiences had been either with Chardonnay that was too oaky or not integrated or with unoaked Chardonnay that he found boring. In advance of the tasting, he ordered a bottle of Chablis. As we were all online, we watched him open and take a sip of the Chablis. He said it was like a first date and the verdict was that he loved it. He found the wine to be balanced and beautiful with lovely acidity. We converted another one!

Christine Campbell summed it up best. “What I love about Chardonnay is it is malleable. In its natural state, it is a gorgeous beauty. It can be austere and hippish or steely and voluptuous with texture and mouthfeel. Ultimately, it is up to the winemaker.”

There have been a lot of bad examples of Chardonnays but there are also so many great examples. There are so many styles and there is a Chardonnay for everyone. So, it is time to stop saying “anything BUT Chardonnay” and instead find your way to Chardonnay and “always bring Chardonnay.”

Allison Levine is owner of Please The Palate, a marketing and event-planning agency. A freelance writer, she contributes to numerous publications while eating and drinking her way around the world. Allison is also the host of the wine podcast Wine Soundtrack USA. Contact her at allison@pleasethepalate.com.