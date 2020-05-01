Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Hospice du Rhône hosts a virtual cheers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If life was normal right now and we were out and about, I would have just returned from a weekend in Paso Robles having attended Hospice du Rhône.

This year would have been the 20th anniversary of Hospice du Rhône. An event that takes place every two years in Paso Robles, it draws Rhône wine lovers from around the world for what many consider to be one of the best wine festivals. And it is one of the best because of the people, the wines, the content and the overall relaxed and friendly vibe.

While we could not travel to Paso Robles, the Hospice du Rhône team, winemakers from around the world and more gathered on Zoom for a Virtual Cheers to celebrate the wines, the people and the regions that embody Rhône varieties. In just under two hours, they created a modified version of what we would have been enjoying had we been there in person.

Typically, the weekend starts with a morning welcome on the first day by Hospice du Rhône (HdR) founder John Alban of Alban Vineyards and President Vicki Carroll.

And that is how the virtual hour began.