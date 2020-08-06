Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Is clean wine the new Hydroxychloroquine?

I understand that brands are trying to stand out on the grocery store shelves or draw eyes through digital marketing and social media. But by misusing terms and relying on fluffy buzzwords, not only are brands tricking the consumer, but they are also lumping all other wines into one big group of “others.”

Remember, all wineries can use these terms, but most do not, because the terms have nothing to do with the enjoyment of the wine. Wine should be enjoyed because of the flavor and the way it makes you feel, not for the “health benefits” and what it can do for you.

If we care about what we put in our bodies, we need to see beyond these buzz words. We need to stay away from mass-marketed wines that exist solely to promote a specific trendy buzzword or “lifestyle” that no one will care about in six months, and we need to explore small and medium-sized producers who are making wine independent of corporately-mandated vernacular and focus-group tested boxes. We need to use critical thinking and ask questions. Ask the winemakers; ask the sommeliers; ask the staff at the wine store. Look up the website of a wine brand to find out about certifications, farming practices and winemaking philosophies. If the bottle does not provide the information, then that smart phone in your hand will be invaluable.