Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Joel Aiken and Scattered Peaks -- the story behind the name

Scattered Peaks was created in 2015 by founder Derek Benham. Derek also needs little introduction as he has been in the wine industry since the 1980s and has created well-known brands such as Blackstone Merlot. In 2001, he launched Purple Wine Company, which has included brands such as Mark West and Four Vines. Scattered Peaks is one of his newest brands.

Derek’s greatest passion, aside from wine, is extreme sports. He is a surfer and loves to helicopter ski. That is where the name Scattered Peaks came from. But Scattered Peaks also references the mountain vineyards where Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced for the wine.

While the focus was to be on mountain fruit, Joel recommended that they also work with a vineyard he discovered while making wine at Beaulieu Vineyard. The Morisoli Vineyard is located on the valley floor on the Rutherford Bench. Fruit from this vineyard is blended with fruit from the Sage Ridge Vineyard located in the hills east of St. Helena to produce the Scattered Peaks Small Lot 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

The 2017 is the first release of this limited wine produced by Scattered Peaks. The wine is luscious and sexy with notes of dark fruit and spice and finishes with a firm structure that lets you know this wine can age. The wine retails for $125 and there were only 900 6-packs produced.