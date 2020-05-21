Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Music and wine: a natural pairing?

Jesse wanted to create a lifestyle brand in which he could share the ideas of the beach, fun, family and food. They looked to the south of France. Jon Bon Jovi had been familiar with Gerard Bertrand’s wines. Jon Bon Jovi called Gerard and they met for lunch in New York. Gerard felt their commitment and long-term vision. From there, Jon and his son Jesse traveled to the south of France to taste and talk about the label and the bottle.

With a shared commitment, a friendship developed between Jon, Jesse and Gerard. They had selected the place to make the wine, the winemaker who would make it and the name for the brand; next they had to decide the blend. Jesse wanted a wine that was drinkable, and he and his father bought a selection of rosés to taste. They made notes about the colors of the wines and what flavors and aromas they liked. They spent time in the vineyard and the winery where they played with test tubes of wines and learned the effects of blending one wine with another. Under Gerard’s guidance, they came up with the final blend that consists of Grenache as the foundation, Syrah for the color, Cinsault for the freshness and Mourvedre for additional structure. Twenty percent of the final blend is aged in French oak to add body to the wine. The resulting wine is a pale pink color with notes of red fruit, mint and vanilla. It is a wine of purity and leaves a mouthwatering finish.