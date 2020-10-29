Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Pinot, Pinot and more Pinot

Pinot is an old grape that is more than 2,000 years old, yet the origin of the name is unclear. It may be because the clusters resemble a pinecone or it may be named after a place in France, Pignols, where the first cutting came from. But regardless, Pinot is the parent and grandparent to as many as 21 offspring, including Chardonnay, Gamay, Aligoté, Auxerrois and Melon de Bourgogne.

When I am talking about Pinot, I am not talking specifically about Pinot Noir. I am also talking about Pinot Meunier, Pinot Gris/Grigio and Pinot Blanc. These varieties all have identical DNA, yet they are mutations. The inner cell layers are composed of a Pinot genotype, but the outer layer is made up of a distinctive genotype.

One may think of Riesling when talking about German wine, but Pinot has also been in Germany for a long time. The Pinot grape was first brought to Baden from Burgundy in 884 AD by Emperor Charles III (aka Charles the Fat). And in Germany, the Pinot trio of Weissburgunder (Pinot Blanc), Grauburgunder (Pinot Gris), and Spätburgunder (Pinot Noir) can be found. I had the pleasure to enjoy four German Pinots this week as Wines of Germany hosted a series of “Wine From Home” events.

Pinot Blanc

Also known as: Weissburgunder (Germany), Pinot Bianco (Italy), Klevener (Alsace)