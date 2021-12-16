Allison Levine, Please the Palate: Plate it Forward for the holidays

During this season of giving, as we purchase gifts, make donations to charities we support and plan for celebrations, we can also end up buying a lot of wine. So, what is better than combining wine purchases with giving? This is what Line 39 is doing this holiday season with Plate It Forward.

Line 39's is a line of affordable but classic California wines. The name is inspired by the 39th parallel north, the circle of latitude that crosses Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, Asia, the Pacific Ocean, North America, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Line 39 started sourcing grapes in Lake County, located on the 39th parallel. Today grapes are sourced from wine regions throughout California, from Napa Valley and Sonoma to Lodi and the Central Coast.

The wines in the Line 39 portfolio are traditional varieties, such as Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petite Sirah.

The 2020 Sauvignon Blanc is fresh and crisp with lemon and grapefruit notes and the 2020 Chardonnay has apple, white flower, and tropical aromas with a creamy midpalate and fresh acidity.

The 2019 Pinot Noir is a straightforward Pinot with cherry notes and hints of earth and the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is a smooth, ready-to-drink Cabernet with aromas of blackberry, plum, and black currant, and smooth tannins.

California appellated, these are easy-drinking wines that retail for only $11.

Line 39 is owned by O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. With a primary focus on sustainability, O’Neill Vintners & Distillers is also committed to community improvement. And their new campaign, Plate It Forward, is doing just that.

Feeding America projects that in 2021, 42 million people, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity. That translates to 1 in 8 people, and 1 in 6 children, who are food insecure.

In response, Line 39 has partnered with restaurants, bars, and retail stores to raise money for local food banks across the country. The heart of the campaign is to “support local families this holiday season by inviting customers to purchase with purpose.”

For each glass of Line 39 wine ordered in participating restaurants or bars, one meal is donated to a local food bank. When a bottle of Line 39 wines is purchased from a participating retail store, five meals are given to a local food bank.

Line 39 wines are available across the country in major retail stores and can also be found by the glass is some restaurants. And the Plate It Forward campaign is running through Dec. 31.

So, during this season of giving, it is nice to know that purchasing a bottle of Line 39 wine will not only give you enjoyment, but it will help five more people. To me, that is most definitely the holiday spirit.

Allison Levine is owner of Please The Palate, a marketing and event-planning agency. A freelance writer, she contributes to numerous publications while eating and drinking her way around the world. Allison is also the host of the wine podcast Wine Soundtrack USA and a co-host of Crush On This videos on YouTube. Contact her at allison@pleasethepalate.com.