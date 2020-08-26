Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Rethinking Petite Sirah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In wine, there are no absolutes. “Always” and “Never” are two words that should not be used in wine. We cannot say that Chardonnay is always oaked, or Sauvignon Blanc is never oaked.

And, when I am offering wine education tips to people, and they tell me that they “do not like any white wine” or “never drink Chardonnay”, I always respond that they have made very generalized statements. There is an entire world of white wines out there, and I am sure I could find a few they would like. And the same goes for Chardonnay. I am sure I could find at least one that would change the person’s mind.

But recently, I caught myself not heeding my own words. I am always open to trying new wines and love exploring new grape varieties. I have my go-to grapes as well. But one wine I found myself avoiding was Petite Sirah. I would never seek one out in a wine store or on a wine list. I had a preconceived notion that Petite Sirah was an overpowering, jammy, inky wine. I thought it was time to revisit the grape that I have been avoiding. And while Petite Sirah is neither petite nor Syrah, I was completely wrong about it, and am here to admit it.