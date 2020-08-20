Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Richard Sanford and the Sta. Rita Hills AVA

Winemaker Rick Longoria and Richard Sanford have been friends for 44 years, having first met in 1976 at the Sanford and Benedict Vineyard. He has many wonderful memories of their growing up together in this industry and credits Sanford for encouraging him to plant his vineyard in 1988. Longoria stressed that without the vision and leadership of Richard Sanford, the Sta. Rita Hills AVA would not exist today. He added that Sanford “did it graciously, conducted meetings that were productive, and kept everyone in line. We are indebted to your leadership.”

Winemaker Greg Brewer was overcome with emotion as he spoke about Sanford. “I was born the year the vineyard was planted. I have been here 30 years. I am a prideful second generation in the relay race. Richard started it and he and his beautiful family have been the guiding light here. We are all here ready to grab the baton and carry on”