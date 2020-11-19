Allison Levine, Please The Palate: The Armenian wine revival

With so much turmoil taking place, Armenia has been in the news of late. An independent nation located in the mountainous Caucasus region between Asia and Europe, Armenia was once part of the former Soviet Republic. Today, a decades-old conflict has been reignited between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and fighting is taking place. This conflict is threatening a quickly burgeoning yet unknown wine industry.

Wine is not a new industry in Armenia. In fact, Armenia is home to the world’s oldest winery. In 2007, archeologists discovered Areni-1 Winery in a cave hidden in Arpa Canyon near Areni Village where they uncovered 6,100-year-old intact clay karas jugs buried in the soil, as well as a wine press. Wine containers (240-gallon clay vessels) dating back to the 8th century BC, during the reign of King Argishti I (786-735 BC) were also excavated in Karmir Blur in the south-western part of Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Armenia was once the wine capital of the world. But, during the Soviet Era, the wine industry in Armenia was shifted to mass production and industrialization. There was no longer a private sector. In addition, there were anti-alcohol campaigns. Stalin made assignments and Georgia became the center of wine production, while Armenia was designated as the brandy-producing country. Armenia’s wine industry almost disappeared as vineyards and businesses were destroyed.