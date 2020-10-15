Allison Levine Please The Palate:The next generation of family-owned wineries

Laura joined the family in 2010, learning little by little as she worked with her mother and father. “It is not easy to come back and work with your family. I would not say that I took over, rather I joined the family adventure.” Laure received a bachelor’s degree in viticulture and enology in Bordeaux and then went on to receive her master’s degree in enology from the University of Montpellier. In addition to being the winemaker at Jean-Luc Colombo, Laure started a winery with her husband in 2014.

Jean-Luc Colombo 2018 Saint-Peray AOC “La Belle De Mai” ($45) — A blend of two-thirds Roussanne and one-third Marsanne, the grapes come from a single vineyard in the oldest part of the small 10-hectare appellation located next to Cornas in the southern part of northern Rhone. The grapes are handpicked and fermented together in oak barrels and then the wine is aged on the lees for six months. The wine is beautifully aromatic with floral perfume, herbaceous, and wet stone mineral notes. On the palate, the wine is velvety with a rich round mid-palate. The delicate acidity lingers on the palate.

Alessia Collauto Travaglini

Sales and marketing, Travaglini, Gattinara, Piemonte, Italy