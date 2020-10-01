Allison Levine, Please The Palate:The Story of the American Dream: Mi Sueño

2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. A year that started with so much hope and promise has thrown us one curve ball after another. As we continue to watch California burn, we watch our friends struggling and wonder what will become of the 2020 vintage. With all the destruction and sadness, we need some hope and inspiration. The story of Mi Sueño is that.

Mi Sueño is a story of hard work. It is the story of perseverance. It is the story of success. It is the story of the American dream. Mi Sueño is the story of Rolando and Lorena Herrera.

When Rolando and I first spoke, the Wallbridge Fire in Sonoma and the Hennessey Complex Fire in Napa were burning, and the sky was filled with smoke. Rolando described walking through the vineyards was like walking in the clouds. Harvest had only just begun and yet he was not concerned. Having survived the 2017 fires, Rolando learned a lot. While no one knows what might happen in the bottle over time, he said, “I am not afraid of smoke anymore.”

Harvest at Mi Sueño began on Sept. 8, with the picking of Chardonnay. With 40 acres, his plan is to continue harvest through the third or fourth week of October. Rolando looks at 2020 as another year of learning, but he is optimistic. It is too soon to know how the smoke will affect his grapes, but he looks forward with positivity.