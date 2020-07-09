Allison Levine, Please The Palate: The trend-stting Gérard Bertrand, 'King of Laguedoc'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wine industry, like any consumer product, is subject to trends. In the world of wine, trends serve as an indicator of what people are drinking, from regions to varieties and from production methods and styles. Figuring out the next trend is not always easy to foresee but that is not an issue for Gérard Bertrand. He is not one who looks to follow trends but rather sets the trends.

I first met Bertrand four years ago while visiting the Languedoc-Roussillon wine region. Known locally as the King of the Languedoc, Bertrand has 16 wine estates in the region. His philosophy is to be in harmony with nature and he believes in l’art de vivre (the art of living), which links wine, gastronomy, culture and art. These are at the heart of the company’s DNA.

Bertrand started working with his father in 1975 when he was 10 years old. He is now in his 40th harvest and his enthusiasm has not ceased. He credits his father for giving him a love of the south of France and also for teaching him the art of blending.

Today, he enjoys spending time blending as it provides an opportunity to make a masterpiece. “When you make blends, you feel alive.” With more than 60 different grape varieties in the south of France, the largest wine-producing area in the world, Bertrand sees the region as a playground that enables him to constantly think outside of the box.