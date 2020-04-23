Allison Levine, Please The Palate: The Wonderful World of Weird Wines

Didimos is a blend of wine from all of the families. And, the wine is a blend of the grape varieties Agiorghitiko, Mavrodaphne, Mavroudi, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Negroska, Refosco and Xinomavro from across Greece. The Didimos that I opened was a 2007 and the medium-bodied red wine drank beautifully with notes of cherries, plums, dried tomatoes, olives, leather, and spice.

As for my wine friends, here are the “weird” wines that they pulled out of their cellars and what inspired them to select that wine:

Katherine Jarvis of Jarvis Communications opened a bottle of Andrea Occhipinti Alea Rosa from Lazio, Italy. What is unique about this wine is that Aleatico is a native grape that is typically vinified into a dessert wine; however Andrea Occhipinti produces a dry rosé style that is not filtered or fined. As a rosé, it is not the typical pink color, but rather a deeper, almost reddish hue.

Fred Swan, wine educator and journalist, opened the 2017 Bryn Mawr Dolcetto from the southern part of the Willamette Valley, Oregon. While Dolcetto is a prominent grape in Piemonte, Italy, there are only 92 acres planted in California and even less in the Willamette Valley. As 13 percent alcohol and with notes of dark fruit, tea and earth, low acid and fine-grained tannins, Fred described the wine as a “solid example of Dolcetto."