Allison Levine, Please the Palate: The Yin and Yang of the Pisoni Brothers

When one generation starts a winery, it is generally the founders’ dream that their children will carry on the tradition.

Gary Pisoni not only had one son follow him into wine, but both of his sons did. And together, Jeff and Mark Pisoni are the yin and the yang that carries on the family wine-making tradition.

The Pisonis are a multi-generational farming family. Jane and Eddie Pisoni started growing vegetables on the valley floor in the Salinas Valley in 1952. In 1979, they purchased a cattle ranch in what would become the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA in Monterey County.

Their son, Gary Pisoni, worked with his parents but had a strong interest in wine. He became a wine collector and a home winemaker. When he saw rugged, mountainous terrain with soils different from those on the Salinas valley floor, when he felt the wind, the cool air, and the fog, he knew the cattle ranch was a place to make wine.

There were few growers in the area at the time, but Gary Pisoni undertook the adventurous task of planting in uncharted territory. He planted his first five acres in 1982, and today the family has 15 blocks totaling 40 acres planted to Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah.