Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Wine lovers share their favorite wine regions

0In my weekly virtual wine tastings with wine industry friends from around the country, we try to come up with different themes each week that will inspire interesting and funny conversations. As we cannot travel, we decided this past week to focus on our favorite wine regions.

Picking a favorite wine region is not easy or any wine lover. We all know picking a favorite wine region, or a favorite wine variety, is like picking your favorite child. There is no single answer. We are all fans of a variety of wine regions because of the people involved, the wineries, the grape varieties, the history and just the beauty of the landscape. But each of us managed to pick one region that holds a special place in our heart.

For me, the region that holds the most special place in my heart is Piedmont, Italy. It is where I first fell in love with wine while living there after college. From the slightly sweet, slightly effervescent red Brachetto that I would enjoy every day during aperitivi to the beautiful reds such as Barbera, Dolcetto and Nebbiolo that would be on the dinner table every night, Piemonte is one of many regions that I love but also one of my most favorite.