Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Wine varieties we love to drink

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are more than 10,000 varieties of wine grapes in the world. Even the most studious Master of Wine or Master Sommelier could not name them all. And, the average wine drinker is probably familiar with a dozen, maybe a few dozen, of the wine grapes.

There is Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, the most popular for white wines. For red wines, there are Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Barbera and Tempranillo, to name a few. But there are so many more wine grape varieties out there, most are indigenous to familiar wine regions, as well as lesser-known regions, and some are hybrids, new grapes that have been created. So, for my weekly virtual Wine Wednesday gathering, I asked everyone to share a unique/lesser known/unfamiliar wine variety that they like.

Encruzado

My pick was Encruzado, a white grape indigenous to the Dão region in Portugal. Encruzado is capable of producing exceptional white wines. In fact, it can be easily mistaken for a Premier Cru Chablis. Considered possibly Portugal’s finest white grape variety, it has been primarily used in blends. But Encruzado makes rich, full-bodied wines. It can have aromas of lemon, green papaya, passion fruit, stone fruit, and melon, as well as herbal, floral and mineral notes. Encruzado can be drunk young but also has the capacity to age.