Allison Levine, Please The Palate: World of Pinot Noir celebrates 20 years

Pinot Noir is a fickle grape. The thin-skinned grape produces tight clusters and likes to ripen late. It is particular about the soil it is planted in and picky about the climate it grows in.

But Pinot Noir produces one of the most delicate, elegant and beautiful wines that can at times be ethereal. Wine critic Allen Meadows, also known as Burghound, once wrote, “It has been said that those who love Pinot Noir are the most passionate of all wine lovers. Pinot enthusiasts will spend hours trying to find a few bottles of exceptionally rare wines and freely spend considerable sums on crisscrossing the globe to commune with others who share their passion.”

For the past 20 years, wine producers and wine enthusiasts from around the world have come together at World of Pinot Noir to celebrate the Pinot Noir grape. World of Pinot Noir was first started in 2001 by a small but dedicated group of winemakers from the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County wine regions. What started as a small event at The Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach, California, has turned into an event at the Ritz-Carlton in Santa Barbara that features 200 participating wineries from around the world and attracts over 2,000 attendees.