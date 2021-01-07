Caroline Latrive and Champagne Ayala

Caroline Latrive was born in Reims in 1975. She is Champenoise through and through. Her interest in Champagne when she would visit different producers with her father, an enology consultant. A curious child, she remembers smelling the wines when she was 5 years old. Visits to cellars with her father are vivid pictures in her mind. She particularly remembered tasting a blanc du blancs in magnum at a celebration. She learned about Champagne from her father but becoming a winemaker herself was not an obvious choice.

It was not natural for her father to want her to follow in his footsteps as he might have a son. But Caroline was confident in what she wanted to do and she received her National Oenology Diploma in 1999.

Wh studied enology 20 years ago, there were only five women out of 25 in her class. She stopped working with her father as it was challenging to establish her footing working under him. She found that some doors were closed to her but that is what challenged her and made her stronger.

Latrive took her first job at Bollinger. Caroline then received a master’s degree in oenology in wines from Champagne in 2005 and joined Champagne Ayala in 2006. After five years working in the cellar, Latrive was appointed as Cellar Master in 2011, making her one of only a handful of female cellar masters in Champagne.