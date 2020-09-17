Please The Palate, Allison Levine: White wines from Lodi beckon

One day, Sue picked up a bottle of white Châteauneuf-du-Pape at her local BevMo. She had never had one, as Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc is rather rare. She described it as the best white wine she had ever had but when she returned to BevMo to buy more, she was told that she had purchased the last bottle in California of this private label wine.

This prompted Sue to research more about white Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines. Located in the southern part of the Rhône Valley, the wine appellation is known for its red blends. Châteauneuf-du-Pape can be made with up to 13 different grapes, although unofficially there are 20 different grape varieties. However, only about six percent of the region’s vineyards are white grapes, including Roussanne, Grenache Blanc, Clairette Blanc, Picpoul, Bourboulenc, and Picardan. These white grapes are blended into the red wine and the few Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc wines produced are consumed in France or come to the U.S. with a $70 price.

Sue’s research then led her to Tablas Creek in Paso Robles. A pioneer of California’s Rhone movement, Tablas Creek imported several clones of Rhone grapes. In 2008, Sue purchased Grenache Blanc and Grenache Noir from Tablas Creek and planted a half acre of each on her property. It seemed a bit crazy, she explained, to plant something that she had yet to try.