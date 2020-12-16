Three Generations of Bacigalupi Women

For more than 60 years, the Bacigalupi family has been the grape source for many well-known brands of Sonoma and Napa. And Helen was responsible for negotiating and securing many of these grape contracts. Helen Bacigalupi was one of the early women pioneers and entrepreneurs in the wine industry.

Today, Helen drinks two glasses of wine a day and, according to her granddaughters, eats pistachios with the shells on. Helen is known for speaking her mind and her words of wisdom, called Helen-isms, are shared on Instagram by her family. Some Helen-isms include: “It’s OK to do your own thing and walk your own path,” “Listen to Mother Nature,” and “Go with your Gut.”

Hearty, steadfast, and intelligent, Helen removed limitations and paved the way for the next generations.

Pam Bacigalupi grew up at Korbel Winery, which her father Paul Heck and his brother had purchased in 1954. As a child, she would ride her horse through the vineyard, work the bottling line with her dad and remembered the smell of the pomace from the grapes. She liked farming but winemaking was not an obvious career for a woman at that time. Instead, Pam studied health care and went into nursing.