Straight outta Conca Del Riu Anoia comes Raventos I Blanc “de Nit” Rosé, the best value in bubbles on the Compline shelf. The Raventos estate was founded more than 500 years ago on land south of Barcelona, just five years after Columbus sailed the ocean blue!
The estate has long championed local varieties Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parrellada, and records show that Josep Raventós made Spain’s first sparkling wine in 1872 from these native grapes. Unimpressed by the association with Cava, the family has campaigned for their own appellation armed with higher quality standards for sparkling wines.
This a great bottle, and we need some bubbles to celebrate this weekend: Compline turns one on Saturday!