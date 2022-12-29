A quick look at Italian red wines in America

American winemakers have had their trysts with Italian grapes before. For the most part it hasn’t worked out all that beneficially. Part of it is their own fault for not doing the proper homework.

Easily the most successful Italian red grape in this country is Barbera, a Piemontese variety with high natural acidity and moderate tannins. It’s particularly popular with winemakers.

Its aromas aren’t difficult to appreciate because it offers delicate fresh plum and dried spice. Though it needs little oak aging, it also can benefit from some wood by picking up nuances of nuts and cocoa.

It’s an ideal variety in many regions and expresses that beautifully in Northern Sonoma County, where old-vine Barbera is prized. Its greatest expression in this country is in the Sierra Foothills, which also makes lots of other fine red, but Barbera sells out fastest.

Efforts to plant other Italian red wine grapes in the United States have been afoot for four decades. Early failures are related to the almost naïve ideas most American winery owners had of what a great Italian red wine should be.

They may have gotten their first clues as to what sort of Sangiovese wine styles were best not by talking to Italians, but by believing American wine critics!

California Sangiovese, for example, largely has been a bust because too many U.S. winemakers believed that Americans will buy a red wine only if it is dark and has some sort of Cabernet-like structure and “CabFlavor” – which oddly has nothing to do with Cabernet at all.

Early on, many California wineries who had planted the grape did much of their Sangiovese “education” by acquiring so-called “Super Tuscan” wines and then assuming (falsely that the flavor profiles they saw represented great Chianti.

Truism: There is almost no connection between a Super Tuscan and a great Chianti.

For one thing, Chianti isn’t a dark or tannic wine. But it is tart! And the sort of “CabFlavor” many wineries sought early on relates to a misunderstanding of Sangiovese as it has been grown and produced wine in Tuscany.

For the most part, California Sangiovese has little to do with Chianti. By not quite understanding Chianti, many local Sangiovese makers harvested it too late and blended Cab into it. Some also aged the blend in new oak barrels.

Great Chianti is a reflection of several aspects of grape growing dating back 200 years and is infused with a tradition that few Americans know anything about.

Most American Sangiovese winemakers who blended in Cabernet made a mistake, which backfired. And aging the wine in French oak can radicalize the wine, cancelling some of its crucial Chianti-ness.

Also, there are some five dozen different clones of Sangiovese and some are suited for specific soils and climates – and some growers/wineries didn’t do proper clone-site matching.

One of the first great California Sangioveses was made by Napa producer Robert Pepi. Today the best is from Michaela Rodeno’s Villa Ragazzi. https://www.villaragazzi.wine/index.html Her superb 2018 is $45.

One amazing result of the Sangiovese plantings is that the grape turns out to be wonderful substrate for making dry rosé.

Then there were the incongruent efforts to make Barolo here by planting Nebbiolo. Unfortunately, no one did the right thing. Early errors included not finding the proper clones and planting in improper soils and/or climates, usually those that were too warm.

And no one ever made the wines with the proper acid balance or gave them the proper aging time in either vats or bottles (or both). Nebbiolo requires lots of time to develop Barolo-ness.

PHOTOS: Historic Wine Tasting at Beaulieu Vineyards Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting Beaulieu Vineyards wine tasting