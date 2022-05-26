Dan Berger, On Wine: A Grand Cru

One of the most frequently asked questions I’ve gotten over the decades is a variation on the theme, “Can you recommend a good, reasonably priced, widely available red wine?”

Without any thought, my answer almost always is Beaujolais. But I hasten to add, “and not just any Beaujolais.” If the questioner hasn’t already fled to catch a bus, the rest of my spiel usually is ignored. Most people don’t have the time to hear the second half of my reply, in which I suggest they buy a bottle of a good quality Cru Beaujolais.

At this point, I realize, I’m beginning to lose some readers. (Warning: Lesson ahead. But trust me, it’s not painful and doesn’t entail calculus, NFTs or annuities. What follows leads to great red wine values!)

Beaujolais is a district in France’s Burgundy, a subregion in which Pinot Noir isn’t the dominant red wine grape. Instead it’s Gamay Noir à Jus Blanc (or just Gamay), a fascinating grape that grows elsewhere and can produce far more substantial wines than most people have ever experienced.

The most widely seen Beaujolais is Nouveau. But Nouveau is a silly parody of a wine, made to be frivolous, sold several weeks after it was grape juice, a liquid to which it pays deference by being basically grape juicy in aroma and taste. Complexity? Approximately zero. And its link to real wine? A rumor, not reality.

The far more serious kind of Beaujolais to which I refer is called Cru Beaujolais. Those in the know (especially its greatest adherents) know that these wines are from 10 smaller subregions in which the character of the wine is supposed to reflect the subregion as much as the variety does.

Cru Beaujolais is always more expensive than standard Beaujolais Villages, but I find that the additional expenditure for a Cru usually is worth it because you get that much more. And after experimentation, many wine lovers eventually love Gamay, to the point now where there’s even a wine festival near Portland, Ore., dedicated to that grape; it draws huge crowds.

Of the 10 Crus in Beaujolais, the one that always seems to grab the greatest attention of wine lovers is Moulin-à-Vent (moo-lon ah vahnt). (The term means windmill.)

Often Moulin-à-Vent is referred to as the closest thing to red Burgundy. It usually has the ability to age for several years, and performs a most useful task: it’s often fine restaurants’ best value red wine.

That is evident after you determine that the cheapest Burgundy is most likely to be purchased by an oil company executive.

There is a world of difference between normale Beaujolais Nouveau and even the most modest of the Cru wines. Le Nouveau is frolicsome fluff aimed more at chilling; it’s for hot tubs, not three stars.

The far more serious Crus require time to develop. They aren’t released until the following year, and even then require more time before they finish unification. The 2021 Nouveaus are sold out; the 2019 Crus are current.

I was fortunate enough to try 10 consecutive vintages of one of the commune’s finest producers recently, and the experience was enlightening, since the wines displayed such charming depth and wisdom (!) that it was hard to even tell it was Beaujolais.

Château du Moulin-à-Vent is the name of the house I tried. Unlike the $10 Nouveaux or $15 Beaujolais Villages, this is serious wine with a long history, ancient low-yielding vines, and a built-in age-ability that rewards patience.

The classic nature of all of the older wines I tried wasn’t based on fresh, vibrant fruit. But the fruit that was there had been burnished by time. Gamay ages a little more quickly than Pinot Noir, and the charm of the 2010, 2011, and 2012 wines displayed appealing earthy-mushroom-y notes that was perfect with rustic, grilled meats.

One great benefit of the older wines is that even in the wines from the cooler vintages, most showed a racy sort of tannin that enhanced the meal and wasn’t in any way intrusive.

It is because of its food compatibility that Beaujolais often is such a wonderful restaurant alternative to more expensive wines that typically need more bottle aging than restaurant wine lists provide.

Moulin-à-Vent, in the cooler northern area of the region, is probably the most age-worthy of the 10 different Crus in the district (some opt for Morgon or Fleurie). The tasting I did showed just what a great Cru is supposed to do, prove that quality Cru Beaujolais do age nicely.

The marketplace success of the Thanksgiving-oriented Nouveau in late November has done grave disservice to all the Cru producers. Part of that may be attributed to the fact that most people today think of all Beaujolais as simple – as simple as Nouveau. So, when they see a bottle of a Cru at $25 or $40, they tend to think of it as being overpriced.

It is for that reason, primarily, that most of the Cru designations on wine bottles will almost never say the word “Beaujolais.” You just have to know what the names on the labels mean, which of course means that you have to memorize a list of 10 names.

The other seven Crus are Brouilly, Côte de Brouilly, Juliénas, Chiroubles, St. Amour (probably the fruitiest), Chénas and Régnié.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Château du Moulin-à-Vent, Moulin-à-Vent ($40) – This is still an extremely young red wine that’s fresh enough to drink, with lovely fruit aromas a trace of spice and even finer note of pepper. The nose is slightly sappy, and that begins to fade with about 45 minutes of aeration in a glass or a decanter. Silky and delicious, but very approachable now and it will be better in several more years. Single-vineyard bottlings will be about $60.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.