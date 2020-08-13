Dan Berger On Wine: A harvest primer

He began the fermentation, but soon it was clear that problems were arising. So he decided to de-classify that batch of wine and sell it at a loss.

In a post-season breakdown session, he told the story to the winery owner, who asked what the solution could have been. The winemaker said he needed a way to cool the fruit.

The winery owner ordered a “must chiller” to make sure that problem never arose again.

But not many problems can be solved with an infusion of cash. And almost never are major snags in mid-crush solved easily.

Wineries fear many things at this time of year, such as mechanical breakdowns or a loss of power. This year, there’s an added issue: making sure employees are protected from the coronavirus.

Grapes to make sparkling wine usually begin to be harvested in late August; dessert wine grapes often remain on the vines until December. If you should see a winery employee during those periods, be kind. And don’t even ask for the time.

They won’t have time to answer.