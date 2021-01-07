Dan Berger On Wine: A new outlook on wine choices

With the manifold horrors of the old year finally beginning to recede in the rear-view mirror, lots of us are resolving to make changes in the way we live in 2021.

Never much for New Year’s resolutions, I nonetheless see why lifestyle changes seem appropriate today, with the hope that all the newness in our lives pays long-term dividends. As it applies to wine, let’s agree that many of us have complacently accepted old standbys over the years and have ignored diversity.

One manifestation of that monotony is our universal acceptance of the “same-old stuff” as witnessed by the world’s most unexciting restaurant wine-order, “A glass of Chardonnay, please.” The ubiquitous “house Chardonnay” may be the world’s most boring wine.

Sure, there’s a certain comfort in sameness. Fear of the unknown and unpronounce-ability keep most safe-leaning wine buyers from venturing far from beaten tracks. Thus insulated, they’re missing interesting alternatives that might well be life-altering options — similar to one I experienced in 1979 thanks to a Brit ex-pat wine store manager to whom I’m forever grateful.