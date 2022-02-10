Dan Berger On Wine: Aeration: How wine changes

“It’s alive!”

Film buffs hearing that phrase will recall the kitschy 1974 horror film of that title that may best be remembered for its Bernard Hermann musical score.

The phrase also applies to wine, a living product that can change over time — sometimes in an unpleasant way. Changes can encourage some wine lovers to strategize how and when to drink them.

Most wines are best consumed young; a few are better when they’re aged. But drinking them early calls for tactics that rarely are explained by even the best wine merchants or waiters.

The living nature of almost all wines can ruin some of them, especially those made from floral grape varieties such as Gewürztraminer, Muscat, Riesling, and even Viognier, all of which should display flowery scents that can be destroyed by too much oxygen. Some of these are best consumed young.

Most floral wines are made in a reductive manner, carefully protected from oxygen. Some occasionally display not-so-pleasant “off” odors when they’re very young — such as traces of sulfur. Winemakers call such wines “backward.”

Though harmless, such aromatic challenges are easily dealt with. A little aeration helps. Often just a few swirls in a wine glass are all that’s needed to dissipate minor flaws. If that doesn’t work, decant the bottle.

In fact, a decanter is one of the most vital apparatuses in a wine lover’s arsenal. After the corkscrew and glass, every wine lover should have a decanter. (Decanter also is the name of the finest British wine publication.)

Most young wines benefit from aeration, not only those with aromatic tribulations. Since wine is alive, and since winemaking worldwide has grown so extensively skillful, many producers now release wines with a buffer zone of shelf stability. They want their wines to taste good in 18 to 24 months even they’re not kept under ideal conditions. As such most wines are more stable than ever.

One common strategy during production is to protect the wine from excess oxygen, meaning a young wine that’s released to the marketplace is closer to still being a grape than it is to being a mature, drinkable wine. Time and air can cure this.

To those (such as me) who love at least a little maturity in the wines, we drink, slightly older is frequently a lot more interesting than is ultra-young, when the wine’s only charm is primary fruit.

That’s one reason I think evaluating Cabernet Sauvignons two years after harvest is a bit like trying to enjoy a cake while it’s still in the oven. Most Cabernets need at least a little bottle time and a lot of air. It’s one reason amateur wine buffs who have done barrel tastings tell me they can’t make sense out of what they tried.

I usually tell them that most liquid from a wine barrel isn’t wine yet. It’s more like grape juice with alcohol.

Although I find decanting of wine to be one key to enjoying it at its best, it is not a solution to such serious flaws as oxidation or wines that are maderized (“cooked,” usually from storage that’s been too warm).

Many young wines often display curious aromas that can develop during the fermentation or in that period afterward, when the wine is “coming together,” which knits its flavors. It’s a time when I often hear many winemakers say the wine is in a “dumb phase.”

This usually occurs shortly after wine is bottled and the dumb phase can last several weeks or longer. It’s usually because the bottling regime is rough and the wine goes through awkward moments. Winemakers speak of their just-bottled wines similar to how long-distance runners speak of the minutes after a grueling race — a “wind-down” time.

Aeration doesn’t always cure this early awkwardness, but it helps to clear up a wine’s minor imperfections — those that the winemaker knew could develop but also knew would be gone if the wine had time. Such as the time to ship it, warehouse it, deliver it to the market, sell it, and that period between when it’s bought and finally consumed.

Many red wines benefit from aeration when they are young. That usually means splashing them vigorously into a decanter or pitcher. In some cases, the more air a young wine gets the better.

(Decades ago, I opened a very young, tannic red wine that was so sulfury we all agreed it should be dumped into a food processor for five minutes! It came out frothy, like a purple milkshake. Though the tactic didn’t cure all its problems, the wine was actually drinkable at that point.)

Decanting also works for some young Rieslings. One highly regarded German producer makes some of his wines with more sulfur than is appropriate for drinking the wine young. His goal is to make such wines with “reduced” aromas that allow them to age a long time. And they live a lot longer than most people would believe.

(Years ago, I staged a Riesling seminar for a wine society and chose one of this man’s wines to serve early in the evening. It smelled terrible, which was my point! I told attendees not to sip the wine, but to leave it in its wine glass until later.

(Ninety minutes later, I said they could try the German wine again. The sulfur was still slightly evident, but after another few minutes of aggressive swirling, everyone saw how superb it was becoming. Nearly two hours after I pulled the cork, and after much swirling, the wine showed no sulfur.)

Decanting isn’t the only way to get air into a wine that needs it. I evaluate dozens of wines in a typical week and my daily consumption is roughly three glasses a day. Thus, many wines are left unconsumed on my kitchen counter with only a few ounces missing.

I try every wine the next day, occasionally two or three days later. Most red wines are better the next day. And some only get really impressive after three days!

Best bets for multiple-day enjoyment: Cabernet Sauvignon, cool-climate Syrah, Petite Sirah, Barolo, Barbaresco, dry Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Barbera. Least likely to be better after several days: Pinot Noir, delicate Chardonnay, Chianti, Zinfandel.

Wines in screw-capped bottles are more likely to be reduced.

One problem with decanting occurs in restaurants. Some restaurant owners do not like to talk about this for two major reasons:

• Some dining establishments don’t have any decanters (!); others do not have enough, especially if many people ask for their wine to be decanted. And decanters are not easy to keep clean.

• Many places count on three dinner parties at each table during dinner, and decanting is a time-consuming process that risks that third seating.

However, when diners are paying three or four times the suggested retail price for a wine that, chances are, will be backward or awkward, I believe that decanting is one of the services a fine restaurant should provide on request without a whimper.

(In 1998, at a Paris three-star restaurant, we ordered a bottle of 1982 Chateau Leoville-Barton. The sommelier got the wine from the cellar, showed us the bottle, then went to a decanting table where he uncorked it, decanted it, sampled it from his tastevin, then poured it for us.)

Finding a reduced wine to use as an example proved to be tricky, but I found one.

Wine of the Week

2017 Maison l’Envoyé Pinot Noir, Central Otago ($25) — Dark cherry, plum, and earth notes mark the aroma of this wine that, immediately after the cap is removed, showed faint hints of reduction. But after an hour in a decanter this lovely New Zealand effort is clean and food-oriented. Best after 48 hours. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa is carrying this wine for $17.99.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.