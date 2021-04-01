Dan Berger On Wine: Another try at low-cal wines, with promising results

If you drink a glass of wine per day or more and fret about your weight, how’d you like to avoid ingesting tens of thousands of calories a year and not give up your wine?

Most wine lovers don’t think in these terms. To them, a glass of quality wine is infinitely more important than is the scant number of calories in it (125 to 175). But casual wine consumers may be more concerned about calories than they are about quality.

This topic of calories in wine comes up every few years so it wasn’t surprising when I saw that the Cupcake brand of wines was rolling out a low-alcohol Sauvignon Blanc that was low in calories and that it would join other low-calorie varietals in its line of wines that sell for roughly $10 a bottle.

In 40+ years of writing about wines, I’ve seen several low-cal wine campaigns. Such wines often are interesting to a small segment of the population, and interest usually lasts a few years before the fad collapses – and often it’s a result of wine quality that’s not high enough.

But that may have been due in the past to production issues and vineyard techniques that science now has solved.