Dan Berger On Wine: Aussie white wines take center stage

On my first visit to Australia 30 years ago, I fell in love with the red wines, mainly because most were varietally and regionally authentic.

And, for the most part, were reasonably priced and worked well with food.

Much has occurred in that time in the Australian wine industry, a lot of it attributable to the remarkably fine work of scientists at the Australian Wine Research Institute as well as to educational institutions like Roseworthy Agricultural College in Adelaide.

Australians love their wines and are willing to accept sizeable sales taxes (40%+) to get high-quality products across a wide range of varietal grapes and regional styles.

In culinary and vinous terms, visitors to Australia today enjoy radically better experiences from what I saw as recently as 20 years ago. Part of this relates to the broad wine knowledge that pervades every major Aussie city, where the majority of the population lives.

My love for many Aussie reds hasn’t waned, but I now realize that the whites are world-class equals to the reds and in some ways even better. And more varied.

Most casual U.S. wine consumers may be unaware of the greatness of Down Under whites, a fascinating array that includes some wines from less-than-popular grapes. As the whites improved dramatically, some reds took an unfortunate detour down a dead-end street.

One reason for this is the quest for higher reviewers’ scores, which led to excessive alcohols and lower acids, which can easily destroy some of the food-friendly aspects of Aussie reds of the past.

Today’s Aussie whites mainly are fascinating and balanced. And most sell here at fair prices.

For various reasons, many of the larger Australian importers have either gone out of business or been absorbed by larger companies, which leaves one of the finest portfolios of Australian imports that of Old Bridge Cellars, based in the Napa Valley.

One man who knows loads about Australia’s dozens of wine regions, the nation’s wines, and everything about his portfolio is Gavin Speight, the key curator of Old Bridge’s lineup, and a man I love to see roughly annually – although we keep vowing to make it more frequent.

Gavin possesses not only knowledge of Aussie and New Zealand wines, but he is blessed with a passion for the styles of wine his company represents – wines of balance and food-compatibility. Although Old Bridge sells primarily to restaurants and retailers, the company does direct sales to consumers if the wines cannot be found on- or off-premise.

Last week I visited Gavin again, after a more than two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, and once again did a small portfolio tasting (just 20 wines). Everything I tasted was not only immaculately produced, but strikingly original, certainly when compared with most domestic wines.

I asked Gavin whether the white wines he is now selling here are as popular as I believe they ought to be, based on their amazing high-quality. He said yes, with a proviso.

The United States has yet to fully recover from two-plus years of infections and home confinement, and the on-premise dining situation has yet to re-mature.

Speight said the Shiraz category in U.S. sales has been off of late, but that Cabernet and Chardonnay sales here remain strong and that whites, including New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc (see below) are among the most popular wines from the Southern Hemisphere.

He said sales of some Aussie wines have declined and I immediately thought of how popular Yellow Tail wines were five years ago, when other Aussie importers were in business, but now are merged into other sales books.

What follows is a small grouping of some of the best Old Bridge wines. Space limitations prevent full explanations of why these wines are so superb, or the listing of others.

2021 Brokenwood Semillon, Hunter Valley ($20): The aroma of subtle spices, tarragon, lemon curd and a hint of new mown hay is so appealing that it’s hard not to consume this wine all by itself, but it’s structured to work brilliantly with oysters and other delicate dishes. Completely dry, 11.5% alcohol, and 10 years from what it will become!

2016 Brokenwood Semillon, Oakey Creek, Hunter Valley ($40): The aroma of this phenomenal wine is more complex than the prior one, with five more years of age. There’s a trace of the same petroleum note that one gets from Riesling, and the new mown hay smells like it was cut yesterday! A striking wine.

2014 Brokenwood Semillon, IRL Reserve, Hunter Valley ($75): Now fully eight years old, this just-released wonderment has hints of buttered toast, full-on petroleum notes, and is so complex that you probably will not believe how much better it will be in another decade. This is exactly why Aussies adore old, dry, Hunter Valley Semillon – and why it was once called Hunter Valley Riesling.

2020 Kilikanoon Riesling, Clare Valley, Killerman’s Run ($20): The spiced, TDN/petrol aroma offers lime peel, quince, and a dry entry and finish, but a softer mid-palate for pairing with food. Better in 2-4 years.

2018 Leeuwin Estate Chardonnay, Margaret River, Art Series ($108): This iconic example of Chardonnay changed the face of the category in Australia two decades ago when it was so highly sought that the largest fine wine company in Australia, Penfolds, was moved to try to replicate it. The famous Art Series designation has never been more in demand, and the price on this wine recently went up from $99. It's faintly like a great French white Burgundy, with hints of citrus, a bit of oak, and overwhelming complexity. It is not bombastic and plays its melody with subtlety, like Debussy. The delicate and delightful fruit-driven regular bottling of its younger sibling, 2021 Prelude, is about $30, a bargain.

2018 Cullen Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Margaret River, Wilyabrup ($40): Bright red fruit and currant aromas with traces of jalapeño and elegant tannins. One of Australia’s premier red wine producers.

2021 Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough ($23): One of the most complex of New Zealand SBs, it has less of the herbal and more of the complex tropical notes of passion fruit and lees contact depth. From Kevin Judd, formerly winemaker for Cloudy Bay.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Innocent Bystander Pinot Noir, Central Otago ($25): Another Old Bridge creation, the wine has faint rustic notes of dried thyme and red cherries, and excellent lighter-weight complexity. Compare it with $45 to $50 Pinot Noirs.

Australia wine details

Australia has a small population. Roughly the same physical size as the United States, it has just 26 million folks – equal to the combined populations of Florida and Georgia. More than half of all Aussies live in one of the five largest cities -- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

Its capital city, Canberra, has just over 350,000 residents.

Thus, it’s an urban nation with a substantial standard of living, and a tremendous awareness, not only of politics but education, sports, and the arts.

I suspect that roughly half the adult population drinks wine (or beer!) on a regular basis. Compare that with well under 10% of U.S. adults.

In the United States, fine wine drinkers are a negligible percentage of the population. Most Americans are happy with simple wines. By contrast, Australia makes virtually no “jug wine.”

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.