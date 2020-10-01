Dan Berger on Wine: Authenticity and wine scores

‘That’s not a very good Zinfandel,” I said after trying a glass at a wine competition.
A fellow judge pointed out that the 10 wines we had just been served were Cabernets.
“I know,” I said. “That’s why this (air quotes) ‘Cabernet’ isn’t very good. It’s more like a poor Zinfandel.”
This episode, 20-odd years ago, came at a time when many wineries, chasing high scores from wine critics, were pushing every envelope they could find to make “explosive” wines – which typically get higher scores.
One tactic winemakers used regularly back then was to delay harvesting their Cabernet grapes until they had been transmogrified into raisins. The resulting alcohols in the wines hit 15% (or higher!). That tactic usually reduces the varietal traits that should be a part of any assessment of a wine’s measure of success.
A Cabernet raisin and a Zinfandel raisin are still just raisins. Any differences they might have had as grapes were destroyed by late picking.
Definitions of success in wine often relate to how much a wine costs, how hard it is to find, or how many points a reviewer gave it. Or how exalted is the name of the winemaker, or how impactful the wine is – like really oaky Chardonnays or Cabernets or “concentrated” Syrahs.
Last week someone asked me what a successful wine was, to me. I said successful wines display authenticity. If the wine is a varietal, that varietal should be at the heart of its aroma and taste.
The tale that began this column, about me “misidentifying” a Cabernet during wine competition, illustrates my (cynical?) view that some wines aren’t true to what they should be. I wasn’t alone in that view.
As we four judges discussed the Cabernets we had just tried, another judge said he thought my “Zinfandel” was some generic blend with Zin as a component. He said it probably should sell for about $12.
Unfortunately, we were told, the wines we were judging were expensive Cabernets; each wine was at least $40. “That’s a lot of money for a mediocre Zinfandel,” said one judge with a grunt.
Authenticity in wine is hard to describe. It’s sort of like what the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart said about hard-core pornography. He said he would not define it, “but I know it when I see it.”
I define authenticity as a wine that’s true to type, which means grapes play a vital role compared with other elements.
When I try a Sauvignon Blanc, I want to experience “Sauvignon Blanc-ness.” Alcohol, oak, sugar, and other elements may be there, but the grape should be dominant.
This means that a successful SB should display some characteristics of the grape – i.e., green plant material such as grass, dried or fresh herbs, new-mown hay, cilantro, tea, or even some slightly aberrational elements (passion fruit, lime, lemon, underripe tangerine).
Quality Zinfandels should offer raspberries, strawberries, black currants, traces of pepper, sandalwood, and jam. Merlot ideally has traces of olive, tea, and bright cherry fruit. A successful Syrah should have elements of Syrah in aroma and taste, perhaps with black pepper, violets, and plums.
Authenticity also can include regional (terroir) features, such as the famed tannin, “tar and roses” of Italy’s Barolo.
And there are dozens of others: Hunter Valley (Australia) Semillons should be like fresh figs and lanolin. Mosel Rieslings should offer lime, slate, petrol, jasmine and/or floral or honeyed notes. Cool-climate Gewürztraminer should smell like carnations, gardenias, night-blooming jasmine, and lichee.
In my view, most of those who score wines using numbers almost never bring up varietal or regional distinctiveness.
When you see a score of 100 points that someone gave to a wine, most of the description relates to how impressed the reviewer was. Rarely do we get a phrase like “distinctively varietal.”
This formlessness in wine explication also usually ignores such other issues as subtlety, precision, varietal perfection, balance,and distinctive personality. All these traits have a place in many wines that I would rate as exemplary.
Often such wines never get ultra-high scores. They may not be instantly lovable.
Yet even the number scorers might agree that sometimes restraint is an element of greatness. What is a great Chablis if not subtle? But despite that solitary example, most score-mongers would have you believe that certain wines would never qualify for a high score, ever!
Muscadet? Most suggest that it’s akin to dishwater. Chenin Blanc? They might liken it to windshield washer fluid. Vinho Verde? Battery acid. Beaujolais? Never. They’d all be lucky to get scores of 82.
Despite their mundaneness, a lot of them are consumed by wine-knowledgeable people.
A decade ago, an East Coast wine columnist told me she preferred white and red Côtes du Rhônes regularly because they are authentic. “Can you imagine trying to drink a $75 Chardonnay every night?” she said. “Yuch.”
She said most red and white Cotes du Rhônes aren’t expensive. (Many are about $12 to $14 today; many producers make sound ones; the whites are better balanced than ever, and the reds are usually good values.)
I’ve tasted a lot of 100-point wines. Many are superb. Some are so strange I was confused. But the reviews rarely are helpful. The 2016 Antinori Solaia (a monumental Tuscan red) received 100 points from several reviewers and one of them wrote:
“What an amazing red. It’s so very youthful with toasted oak, light vanilla, and dark berries such as currants and blueberries. Then it turns to mint. This is so fresh and intensely fruity. It lasts for minutes on your palate with each sip. It is so powerful yet elegant. It will improve for hundreds of years.”
This wine is about $350 per bottle. As such, shouldn’t reviewers say something specific about it?
How does it compare with prior vintages? Is it better with food or by itself? Should it be decanted? I’d be happy to wait until 2120 to try it, but is there an earlier-drinking window? What grapes are in it? (It’s 73% Cabernet, 20% Sangiovese. Most reviews left this out.)
Scores aside, authenticity and distinctiveness count for more with me than any alleged hedonistic ostentation. Strobe lights hurt my eyes.
A final thought: most wines that display authenticity and distinctiveness do not cost $350 a bottle. Some are less than $15. If there is a message here it is: experiment. You may find some authentic wines that you love – even if no scorer ever paid any attention to it.
Wine of the Week: 2018 Decoy Chardonnay, Sonoma County ($20) — As widely produced a grape as Chardonnay is, it often falls victim, at lower price points, to softness and a slight sweetness to make it more broadly appealing. This Chardonnay, a second label of Duckhorn, is classically authentic – it displays lovely citrus and floral aromas, spot-on varietal notes and the nose indicates that a good portion of the fruit came from cooler vineyards. The mid-palate is beautifully balanced and it leans on superb acidity. It is widely available at $15 or less.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He also co-hosts California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM. Podcasts: www.calwinecountry.com.
