Dan Berger on Wine: Authenticity and wine scores

I’ve tasted a lot of 100-point wines. Many are superb. Some are so strange I was confused. But the reviews rarely are helpful. The 2016 Antinori Solaia (a monumental Tuscan red) received 100 points from several reviewers and one of them wrote:

“What an amazing red. It’s so very youthful with toasted oak, light vanilla, and dark berries such as currants and blueberries. Then it turns to mint. This is so fresh and intensely fruity. It lasts for minutes on your palate with each sip. It is so powerful yet elegant. It will improve for hundreds of years.”

This wine is about $350 per bottle. As such, shouldn’t reviewers say something specific about it?

How does it compare with prior vintages? Is it better with food or by itself? Should it be decanted? I’d be happy to wait until 2120 to try it, but is there an earlier-drinking window? What grapes are in it? (It’s 73% Cabernet, 20% Sangiovese. Most reviews left this out.)

Scores aside, authenticity and distinctiveness count for more with me than any alleged hedonistic ostentation. Strobe lights hurt my eyes.