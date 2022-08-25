Dan Berger On Wine: Avoiding typecasting

Some actors spent most of their careers trying to avoid being typecast.

John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, Peter Lorre, Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich, and several others found it difficult to avoid roles they played most often, though all were such good performers they eventually did. (Tom Hanks started out as a comic actor, e.g., "The Money Pit," but successfully avoided typecasting.)

In much the same way, several of the world’s most acclaimed wine regions often gain such reputations for greatness with some grape varieties that it’s hard for some people to understand that they also do well with other grapes.

Most of what follows can be found in various books on wines of the world, or books that discuss wine subregions, but you’d have to read extensively, and often between the lines, to find such opinions.

This exploration is a personal look at how to avoid vinous typecasting. Most of the “second bananas” listed here tend to be less expensive than the star wines, and part of the reason is less promotion.

— Napa Valley: Cabernet is Napa’s most acclaimed grape variety, rivaling that other region in France with which it often is compared.

The obvious differences between the two areas show up in the second-best grape of each.

Lovers of Bordeaux might argue for Merlot as the No. 2 variety because it not only produces some of the district’s greatest red wines (such as Chateau Petrus), but Merlot also acts as a salvation grape if bad weather impacts the Cab.

Although Merlot has made some exceptional wines in Napa, I think over the last decade or so, Napa’s greatest second line wine has to be Sauvignon Blanc. It is establishing itself as a star performer and some producers are making it with such personality that it really does call for 10 to 15 years in the bottle before it shows how phenomenal it can be.

The only problem with identifying Napa Sauvignon Blanc as a universally great wine is that too many are simply overpriced and/or too oaky. Or both.

— Piemonte: This cooler region in the northern part of Italy is widely recognized for the greatness of its Nebbiolo grapes and the wines that Nebbiolo produces, Barolo and its cousin Barbaresco.

Great Barolos, especially those produced by one of the master winemakers of the region, are some of the most impressive red wines I have ever tasted. Moreover, Barolo also can be one of the longest-lived of reds.

A great Barolo will be expensive and the best are extremely scarce. That’s because even at exalted prices, worldwide demand is high.

And although Barolo’s little brother, Barbaresco, usually is rated No. 2 in the region, I personally find Barbera to be a stellar alternative. Especially those produced by a top-rate producer, such as Giacomo Bologna (Bricco dell' Uccellone).

A great Barbera will cost between $40 and $60 per bottle, which makes it a bargain in relation to top-flight Barolo.

— New Zealand: No one would dispute the greatness of New Zealand’s exceptional Sauvignon Blancs or its Pinot Noirs, but equally as amazing, and with none of the international reputation, are Kiwi Syrahs, notably from Martinborough, Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay.

Stunningly scented with hints of black pepper and violet, these amazing wines offer instant likability as well as remarkable longevity.

— Columbia Valley: Riesling and Cabernet are widely regarded to be the best wines being made in this large and diverse subregion in southern Washington.

Yet insiders, especially locals, will be the first to point out that the Merlots in Columbia Valley may represent the pinnacle of wine achievement in our most northwestern mainland state. The wines usually are loaded with personality and they have the ability to age for decades, which always seems to amaze Cabernet lovers.

— Finger Lakes: This exciting region in upstate New York is so well known for its dry and off-dry Rieslings and its exceptional sparkling wines that it is difficult for some people to understand how surprisingly delightful the region’s Cabernet Francs can be.

This is not just any old Franc, but “cold-climate CabFranc,” a unique, food-friendly red wine that’s difficult to describe. I served one to five California winemakers a few years ago and they all said they had never tasted so intriguing a wine!

— Australia: The Aussies’ extremely varied wine culture is highly regarded for several different grape varieties, so it’s hard to pick just one for iconic-ness.

High on the list is Shiraz, especially those that come from warmer regions such as the Barossa Valley or Hunter Valley.

However, wine purists will tell you that the most intriguing wines in all of Australia are the Cabernets from a region called Coonawarra. I once thought Coonawarra Cab would eventually challenge the finest Cabernets in the world for pre-eminence.

I believe it already has! But in the Northern Hemisphere, Napa Valley and Bordeaux demand so loudly to be heard that Coonawarra’s legacy has been muted here. If you adore Cabernet, you’d do well to seek out a 20-year-old example from Australia to see what I am referring to.

— Argentina: The dramatic worldwide success of Malbec clearly makes it the number one wine offering from Argentina. However, there is a tiresome sameness in so many Malbecs.

To avoid that kind of ordinary typecasting, try to find a bottle of a wine called Bonarda. It is a grape that’s often blended into Malbec to make it a little lighter, but as a varietal wine it offers lovely fruit and much less tannin.

Bonarda wines typically are easier to drink young because of lower astringency.

