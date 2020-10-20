Dan Berger On WIne: Bargain Wines

And in England, Spain, Italy and especially Portugal, a lot of wine is that cheap. European markets we’ve been in carry oodles of simple regional blends that sell for the equivalent of less than $10 – usually a lot less. (In Spain we bought a liter of wine in a box for 1 euro. No, it wasn’t very good, but for 5 euros, the wines were pretty good.)

I’m not suggesting Napa Cabernet should sell for $10. Making Cabernet here is expensive. Start with the cost of the land… But why don’t we see more tasty, dry “everyday” domestic wines we can enjoy without pretense at $7 or $9?

Not long ago I was in a discount food market, part of a chain. The wine section had dozens of wines I had never heard of. Most were either created just for that chain, were one-off items made from bulk wine, or were wines that had sold for more when they were younger, but now were fading.

Over many weeks I tried about 20 such wines. I found a few good values, but rarely anything exceptional. One Sonoma County Pinot Noir I suspected once sold for about $20 was just $7.99. At that price it was a decent quaff – but I realized that it wasn’t worth more than $7.99. No wonder it was being closed out. It was no bargain, just a red of no particular character.