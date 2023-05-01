BOONVILLE, Calif. -- Several invisible contradictions are at the heart of the long-emerging wine region of Anderson Valley, where recently the greatness of its Pinot Noirs has usurped its former high-flown reputation as a white wine haven.

Open a book on California wine from 25 or 30 years ago and you’ll likely see, a reference to Mendocino County’s small, remote Anderson Valley that pays homage to its best wines – Gewürztraminer and Riesling. That hasn’t changed.

What has is that Pinot Noir now surpasses the whites’ thunder. AV claims parity with the state’s best cool-region PNs from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, Napa, and Sonoma counties, a fact validated by price. AV’s best PNs now push $70 a bottle; some are even higher.

I’ve witnessed Pinot from this cooler subregion flourish for three decades. But I honestly never expected the area to warrant this attention because its best PNs have traditionally been a bit lighter in color and weight than other regions’ versions. Here you get more elegance than they typically show in most other areas.

It’s often said that Pinot Noir is the best red wine grape in the world for reflecting the region from which it came. In Anderson Valley, what you get more is a graceful personality, much the way the wines of southern Burgundy’s Côte de Beaune are usually more elegant than are those of Côtes de Nuits of the north.

So, it was no shock when I heard two winemakers during my recent two-day tour here use the phrase “Beaune in the USA.”

Since most American wine buyers love to equate quality with dark color, Pinot Noirs that display elegance usually get lower scores than more power-packed versions.

However, it’s clear that Americans who love great PN now are OK with slightly lighter-weight wines and pay a premium to get them. (Higher scores don’t impress PN lovers as much as they do Cabernet lovers.)

Another contradiction here is that despite many high-quality public events clearly designed to appeal to tourism, this region, as gorgeous as it is and as superb as its wines are, really isn’t geared toward hosting large groups of wine lovers.

Several drawbacks here mitigate against mass tourism. First is the fact that it’s not a day trip from San Francisco. From the Golden Gate Bridge to the heart of this quaint town is a 2½ hour auto trip, and the road (Highway 128) is winding.

And after a leisurely lunch and some wine tasting, the next question is, “Where do we stay?” Unless you book well in advance on busy weekends, staying here isn’t easy. Lodging is scarce and though the few bed-and-breakfasts can be charming, they’re often booked well ahead.

Some visitors opt to stay in the attractive seaside town of Fort Bragg, which appears on maps to be just up the road. And although the drive north to the coast along Highway 128 is gorgeous with groves of redwood trees dappling sunlight, it’s still an hour from here to there. Which means that if you want to check into lodging by 4 p.m., you need to leave tasting rooms by 3.

Adventuresome tourists can stay due west off Highway One at the Pacific Ocean, but a roller coaster intervenes. To get to Highway One from Boonville, drivers negotiate Mountain View Road. Even locals who know the twisty road well say it takes more than an hour.

So, why don’t Anderson Valley entrepreneurs build more hotels? Zoning regulations, restrictions on installing septic systems, and all manner of other regulatory roadblocks have retarded growth.

Locals say Mendocino County officials have been little help in solving the red tape. (In 1990 I looked seriously at a four-acre parcel here before abandoning the dream when I learned how hard it was to build. Today the property I looked at makes awesome Pinot.)

The anti-growth sentiment here has all but blocked housing development, so vineyard and winery workers must live far to the east in Ukiah, driving winding roads each way daily. A few have become creative with solutions like campers and mobile homes.

Three major management companies solved the vineyard employment problem a decade ago. But construction issues have limited the area to just a few wineries. The largest and most professional is French Champagne-owned Roederer Estate, and its sister winery, Scharffenberger.

Since the region’s grapes are perfect for sparkling wine, most locals who wish to make bubbly usually have their grapes trucked to northern Sonoma County, where Rack & Riddle maximize their quality into top-rate sparkling wine.

Three years ago, when it became clear that the area’s Pinot Noirs were appealing to outsiders, prices reached $50, which seemed excessive. But locals say there was a little resistance because there was so little top-rate PN statewide.

Today prices have risen even further, and people are talking about prices over$100. Duckhorn’s Goldeneye project here has two PNs that sell for $130 and $140, and Jason Drew made a 2020 PN that sold out almost immediately after release at $100.

Yet even despite the success of two dozen wineries, the drawbacks have kept all but the hardiest wine lovers from visiting regularly. Included on the list of drawbacks is the dearth of decent dining facilities. The few that are here are excellent, but during peak periods, it’s hard to find a table.

One of Boonville’s greatest places to visit actually is a cheese-making facility at the south end of town that also happens to produce some of the best wines in the area.

Pennyroyal Farm’s exquisite goat cheeses are the product of partners Star White and Sara Bennett. Bennett, who trained as a winemaker at UC Davis, grew up on her parents’ (Ted and Deborah) nearby Navarro Vineyards, where she worked closely with one of the valley’s best winemakers, Jim Klein, with whom she still collaborates on several projects.

Contact Pennyroyal (https://www.pennyroyalfarm.com) for a schedule of events and to learn about special wine/cheese pairings.

If you can ignore Anderson Valley’s drawbacks, AV has astounding charms that entice repeat visitors who embrace the unhurried pace, long distances, wild forests, and limited comforts. The main reason is the greatness of the wines.

And Pinot Noir is only the latest star.

Sparkling: over the last three years, about a dozen wineries, most of them fairly small, have begun producing their own sparkling wines partially as a result of the high quality of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes they grow around here.

Roederer Estate makes the most bubbly here. It is widely distributed and good value. Roederer Estate’s prestige cuvée, L’Ermitage, is considered by some to be the best sparkling in the state. (The 2015 L’Ermitage is $68.)

Gewürztraminer: More than any other single grape variety, this one, so popular in Alsace, has become recognized as the No. 1 white wine grape in Anderson Valley. The top three versions produced here are from Navarro, Husch, and Handley, but another half dozen here are as good as any others produced anywhere else in the state.

Riesling: If this grape were more popular, Anderson Valley could well be recognized for it as a superstar, not only for dry versions, but for late-harvest styles as well.

Pinot Gris: This interesting grape can produce somewhat ordinary wines from warmer-climate vines, but it’s really cool-loving and here Pinot Gris can be utterly sublime. It usually benefits from some bottle age, so it’s best a year or two after the vintage.

Pinot Blanc: Not much of this French variety is planted in California, and the best really is from Mendocino County, both on the Ukiah side as well as here. And more is being planted. It can be delightful as a young wine, and also can be aged for a year or two.

Dry Rosé: Not every Pinot Noir plant is rooted in the most perfect location, meaning that some fruit might not make it into the highest-quality red wines. To deal with that, some producers now make dry pink wines, and results can be utterly spectacular.

Anderson Valley continues to be one of the best regions in California to visit wineries. It may not be the easiest place to get to or negotiate once there, but tasting rooms can be great resources for not only information and hospitality, but unlike so many other regions, fees for tasting are usually low or nonexistent.

Wine of the Week: 2022 Pedroncelli Rosé, Dry Creek Valley ($22) – This dramatic dry rosé replaces the winery’s slightly sweet Zinfandel Rosé of years ago, and this one is a gem. It still is made from Zinfandel, mostly from the nearby bush now Vineyard, and is produced from early harvested fruit without much skin contact. Crisp and delicate, it has a lovely perfume of raspberry and an aftertaste of watermelon.