There may be more myths associated with wine than there are truths, and trying to set the record straight is a thankless task because there are far too many blind believers who religiously believe the adages.

The supposed truths about wine probably got etched in stone because wine is a demanding subject to master and some people adore rules, even if they’re faulty. These are people who see following widely accepted guidelines as comforting.

You’ve heard most of the “rules,” such as “red wine with meat,” “chill all white wines,” and “celebrate with real Champagne.” Such falsehoods remain truths because some people want to seem knowledgeable and feel they’re not adrift when immersed in this arcane topic.

I once thought I’d write a book on all the wine myths, but such a tome would be filled with dozens of inscrutable examples from a personal history that might have few lessons for others.

One myth that has irritated me for decades isn’t a widely held conviction that people quote as much as it’s an accepted fact. It’s so widely followed that almost everyone accepts it as irrefutable.

It’s the notion that all great red wines must be black. You can see this in how most highly regarded red wines are described. The terms used to describe highly praised Cabernets often start with “dark,” “inky,” “pitch-black,” “thick” and even “impenetrable.”

I’ve never known a single person who loves a red wine primarily because it’s dark. Dark-colored wines don’t smell or taste “better” than lighter ones. I’ve never heard someone say, “I have to get some of this because you couldn’t see a klieg light through it!”

None of the darkness references could refer to the historic wines of Bordeaux, the French district that gave us the term Claret, wrote Chris Mercer in London’s Decanter Magazine in 2021.

Mercer wrote that Claret (what red Bordeaux used to be called by Brits) is “believed to be linked to the French term ‘clairet’ and originally referred to very light red wines from Bordeaux.”

A century ago, and for many decades, the best reds of Bordeaux weren’t pitch black or anything even approaching that density. The main reason such wines were termed “red” was that they were that color! Duh. By contrast, the darkest red wines made in California today are seen by French wine-loving purists to be artificial. In fact, below we will see how artificial they really are.

In his article in Decanter, Mercer said that British wine authority and author Oz Clarke wrote in his book “History of Wine in 100 Bottles” that claret “came to the attention of thirsty drinkers across the English Channel after the marriage of Henry II and Eleanor of Aquitaine in 1151.

“This influenced a trade relationship, culminating in great convoys of ships transporting Bordeaux ‘claret’ wine into English and Scottish ports. Today, claret might be used to describe heavier Bordeaux red wines than the style being quaffed by high society in medieval England.”

Claret, a protected term in France today, comes from the French “vin clar,” which means “clear wine.” This is wine you could see through, as if it had been clarified. In fact, it frequently was.

A century or more ago, very dark red wines often reflected inexact production techniques. Soon after new red wines were aged in casks, the rough and rustic methods for moving wine from kegs to bottles agitated the liquid, exposed it to air, and put back into suspension sediment that wasn’t beneficial to the wine. Sediment is black. Red wine is red or purple.

Sediment made it darker and potentially bitter. Lacking today’s sophisticated, gentle pumps and filtration systems, winemakers long ago did what they could to clarify the wines.

One can only surmise where the bizarre idea came from that to be great, a Cabernet had to be black. It is a pernicious thought because it has led us to today, when winemakers widely believe they’re compelled (by marketplace pressures?) to scurrilously manipulate red wines into colors that aren’t found in nature.

Darkening of wine is much simpler than alchemy. All kinds of manipulative tricks, which are entirely legal, have been used over the decades to make lighter wines look darker. This would not be such a malevolent tactic if all did was to alter a wine’s appearance.

Unfortunately, darkening procedures do a lot more in most cases — occasionally changing a red wine’s aroma, taste, and texture.

In today’s “Standard Winemaking Toolkit” are tactics that just about every winemaker anywhere has heard about. Ill-advisedly (in my judgment) many winemakers use such ideas (like adding a color enhancer called Mega Purple) to create some inexplicable wines merely because many people believe the myth of dark color and pay more than they should for darker wines.

By making reds look this way, a few producers have compromised both taste and aromatics.

I have it on good authority that several dozen American Cabernets, some of which carry exalted price tags, have been “improved” with the addition of red wine concentrates that not only darken the color, which also can change the aroma and may even leave the wine sweet!

(It was an unpleasant revelation a year ago when I purchased a bottle of a famous Napa Cabernet for $90 in a discount shop and found it to be too sweet to drink.)

Another tactic that goes back decades is used to darken a red wine that’s too light in color. It calls for adding a small amount of a darker red wine, like Petite Sirah. When done in simple table wines that sell for $7 or so, the wine can actually benefit. If the addition is small, not much harm can come to the final product.

But if a $200 Cab is blended with, say, 8% of another grape or a concentrate, something might go sideways. One widely used Cab-darkening tactic seems benign — blending in Petit Verdot, a dark Bordeaux variety that in theory can improve a Cabernet.

Petit Verdot is known to be tannic, however, so great care must be used if it’s added to a Cabernet just to darken it. The tactic might upset the structural balance.

Black wines that should be red was never an important topic with other grape varieties until about 20 years ago when Pinot Noir became popular and prices for the best began to rise significantly.

This led some Pinot Noir producers to assume that wine reviewers would look favorably on very dark Pinot Noirs. Result: Some PN producers began to darken their Pinot Noirs. And a bit like Cabernet, the result often was not only odd, but curiously out of character with the variety.

Although French red Burgundies that are made in Côtes de Nuits (the northern half of the Burgundy district) can be quite dark, the red wines of the southern half of Burgundy, the district known as Côtes de Beaune, usually are prototypically lighter red and still can be most Pinot-like.

Their color is occasionally referred to as scarlet. Some Burgundy lovers would say that a very dark Côtes de Beaune is an aberration. Those who adore the wines of Beaune often praise the best of them for their gracefulness.

Some of the most exciting Pinot Noirs I’ve ever tasted were so light in color that I first thought they were really rosés! The lightness of these wines indicates that they might not age well, but over time some of these astounding Pinots not only aged beautifully, but were spectacular at age 10 to 15 years, or more!

My conclusion about color is that some of the finest red wines I have ever tasted actually were red and not black.

Included were some remarkable wines from the Loire Valley in France, notably Chinon (Cabernet Francs); Cru Beaujolais and other wines made from Gamay Noir; Chianti, Aglianico and Barolo/Langhe Nebbiolo from Italy; cool-climate Syrahs and Merlots; dozens of wines made with Grenache; numerous Barbera wines; claret-style Zinfandels; Rhône Valley red wine blends, and far too many fascinating reds that you can see through!

Judging a book by its cover is as valid as judging the quality of a red wine by how dark it is.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant, Central Coast ($18) – A few years ago, one of California’s finest winemakers, Randall Grahm, lightened the style of this gorgeous medium-weight red wine and it became one of the great values of the last decade. Produced from 42% Grenache, 31% Cinsaut, and three other grapes, it has a lighter color than most other red wine blends and the flavors and aromas here are strikingly authentic. It has lower tannins and decent acidity, an aroma of pomegranate and it’s red in color! The 2021 vintage may be available in some places, and reportedly is even better!