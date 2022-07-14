Dan Berger On Wine: Cabernet on the rocks?

The wine that put Napa Valley on the map has seen better days and what’s apparent today is that Cabernet Sauvignon’s greatest fame may well be behind it, vanished into antiquity.
It has been evident for the last few years that changes in Cabernet have altered it in ways that make it all but unrecognizable to real Cab lovers. And it may take a generation to repair this damage, if ever. For now and the near future, however, Napa Cabernet is on the rocks, occasionally literally.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
To be sure, it no longer is the darling of well-heeled wine buyers the way it once was. In a way, Napa Cab is the 2022 version of Norma Desmond.
The signs are everywhere. Sales of high-priced Napa Cabs are declining, as are prices. There are several reasons this has occurred, few connected to one another.
-- Wine collectors have plenty of expensive wines in their cellars.
-- Rising prices for exciting, in-demand Pinot Noirs are siphoning off collectors’ dollars.
People are also reading…
-- Wine lovers now realize that most Napa Cabs no longer age as gracefully as they once did. Indeed, just a decade in the bottle is enough to doom them.
-- The bizarre U.S. economy, which seems like a recession except it doesn’t always act that way, has made us all more frugal; there are far fewer post-COVID wine splurgers than there were in 2007.
-- Dining in restaurants, which was devastated by COVID-19 fears in the last 30 months, has been slow to recover while new virus variants continue to pose added risks and stoke fear.
-- Many wine collectors say they no longer have the same confidence they once did in high-scoring brands.
All this has created a wine glut in California that has resulted in a decline in prices for high-end Cabernet grapes — but the number of buyers seems to be declining.
However, wineries almost never drop their front-line pricing on their top wines, for fear that consumers might assume there’s something wrong with them. So, prices for many Cabernet grapes and bulk wines from respected areas remain high.
This was verified last week when the respected Ciatti Global Wine & Grape Broker put out its July 2022 report that said, in part, “Buying activity on the grape market is currently slow. Availability of 2022 grapes is now limited especially in Napa, but there are a few buyers pushing for additional fruit …
“North Coast Cabernet from 2020 remains available and there is also supply from the 2021 vintage. Pricing in Napa is high and the pool of potential buyers at such high prices is limited.”
Months ago, as this was developing, I spoke with Bear Dalton, wine buyer for the successful Spec’s stores in Houston. He said that in the heyday of Napa Cab, in the 1990s, he could sell just about every high-end Cab that Napa made.
He said Houston’s numerous medical centers specializing in heart ailments created millionaire surgeons, many of whom became serious wine collectors. But high-end Cabernet sales began to collapse about 2008. Dalton said they never recovered.
“Frankly, I’m surprised you didn’t call me about this a couple of years ago,” Dalton said. “We began to see that segment begin to have problems a while back.”
He said that about 20 years ago, the Napa Cabernet market grew rapidly even after Caymus Vineyards virtually doubled the price of its regular Napa Cabernet, from the $30s to $70 a bottle. People weren’t happy with that move, he said, but prices for other wines rose as well.
Caymus’ price increase set off a wave of producers bumping prices up, tentatively at first, then aggressively. Once the $100 barrier was pierced by several wineries, the category exploded. But in 2008, due in part to the Great Recession, Dalton saw a huge retrenchment.
“I began to see the decline when I saw Cabernets that once routinely sold for $50 a bottle suddenly jumping to $75 and $100, and the $75-to-$100 bottles increasing to $200 or $225.” That, he said, was simply too much for even wealthy wine lovers.
The Cab downturn also was due to a change in wine style, said Bernard Portet, the now-retired winemaker and the founder of Clos du Val Winery in Napa Valley. He said that one key reason for a decline in interest in Napa Cabernet relates to the way the wines began to be made, which affects their ability to age.
Portet, who was born in Bordeaux and grew up at a First Growth chateau (his father André was regisseur at Château Lafite-Rothschild), said that when he founded Clos du Val in Napa in 1972, he crafted a Bordeaux-style wine. His aim, he said, was to make a wine that emulated Bordeaux as a long-aging, cellar-friendly product.
His wines had lower alcohols as well as tannins and acids designed to help them improve for a decade or more. That meant they weren’t always approachable when they were young.
“The way the wines are being made today …” he said, his voice trailing off in a sigh. “It’s a very complex situation.
“At some point, there’s been an inversion of normal things. When I arrived here... this was still a farming community. Everyone was helping each other. In the Napa technical group, we had André (Tchelistcheff), Robert Mondavi, Joe Heitz, Chuck Carpy, all of us interchanging ideas. Wine people.
“It was a pioneering time for people who grew up with the soil and knew wine. And the quality of the wine was what was most important.” He said that he and the others were winemakers and vineyard people, each with a different style.
“My game was to get the most out of the terroir,” he said. “My father’s comment to me was, ‘If the wine is well balanced, then the nose will come out later.’
“Oh, but today the nose has to explode when the wine is young. As Napa Valley has developed, (wineries are) much more concerned with marketing.”
He said as marketing intruded on winemakers’ creativity, he began to see the end of classic European-styled, Bordeaux-respecting elegance and the development of what he said was “power” and “early evaluation.” He said that today, many winemakers’ goals are to achieve high scores.
“After the marketing took over, you began to see fairly high-alcohol wines and then came the international consultants,” and the greater use of oak for flavoring. Then prices rose, which prompted people to push for even higher scores based not on balance and structure, but on obviousness.
“Today, the consumer taste seems to have evolved to liking softer wines, sometimes because they are a little bit sweet; more like an aperitif. And now they are harvesting too late, so they are getting raisins on the vines.”
He said it’s evident that such wines don’t age the way those from earlier eras did.
Winemaker Scott Harvey, who made wine in Napa for two decades (he’s now in Amador County), said it has become harder and harder to sell Cabs that smell and taste like Cabernet.
“I went to the Rutherford (Cabernet) tasting, and tried several wines that were made from fruit right off the Bench, and several had high alcohols and pH levels that were well above 3.8. Only one or two of them I could even identify as Cabernet. Most of them were prune juice and prices were $80 and $100. Well, of course, when you’re paying $7,500 a ton (for grapes), you have to charge that.”
Nonagenarian wine merchant Jerry Draper of San Anselmo, who has been in the wine business for seven decades, said sales of higher-end Cabernet peaked years ago.
“Pinot Noir is the wine today,” he said. “Cabernet is a zero these days.”
Said Dalton, “Some Pinots have bled off some of the fancy money. I think that Pinot hasn’t yet found its upper price point.” He said high-end buyers now have a new collectible target.
As for high-priced versions of Cabernet, Draper said, “It’s a really slow mover. People say Cab will last, that Cab will always be around, but I think that what has hurt it is that they aren’t made to age any more. It used to be that you waited at least five or six years before you’d want to taste it, but today everybody wants to drink it on release.”
Chris Clever, a wine collector in Hawaii, long has been a huge collector of Napa Cabs. His cellar has dozens of cases of Cabs that scored 99 and 100 points, including Screaming Eagle, Harlan, Bond, Araujo and many others.
At a tasting of some of these wines that Clever staged a year ago in the Napa Valley, he said that part of his declining interest in the Cabernet category is simple:
“A lot of the problem for me and a lot of us (collectors) is, our cellars are full. We buy more than we should and then try to find ways of getting rid of them. I don’t have any more room in our cellar.”
He added that one reason he has backed away from some Cabernet properties is that with many he had developed personal relationships with the owners, and many of these have left the business.
“When Jayson (Pahlmeyer) sold, when Heitz (family) sold, I began to miss the experiences that I cherished, meeting them and talking about their wines. I miss that. I don’t know the new owners, and with new ownerships, you can’t be sure that the style will be the same as in the past.”
He also said that ludicrous on-release prices for some so-called cult Cabernets are now so high that they exceed prices for historic wines from the past that are still seen at wine auctions, like Cabernets from the 1970s and 1980s.
“I got the pre-release notice from (an iconic Napa Cab producer) and they want $650 a bottle. I can buy 1970s Cabs for less than that.”
These are classic Cabernets that were made to age for 40 and 50 years — and did! Which Clever has proven convincingly in his various tastings.
Dalton of Spec’s said, “When the pandemic has finally ended, hopefully Cab will still be king, and maybe some sanity will come back into the game. But for right now, Bordeaux offers more value. Carefully selected, you can still find some fabulous Bordeaux wines and at prices that are extremely fair.”
Wine of the Week: 2019 Corison Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ($110) — After penning yet another diatribe against the mode o’ day of Napa Cabernet, I’m often asked if there are any winemakers left who craft their Cabs in the original respectful Napa style so popular in the 1970s and 1980s. I always respond “Cathy Corison.” There are others here who do so as well, but Cathy is the prototype for respecting what Cabernet is all about. And it has nothing to do with lashings of new oak, high alcohol or scores. It has to do with respect for the variety.
Corison simply understands Cab as well as anyone who ever has. She crafts her wines with the balance and structure that’s required for any fine red wine to go the distance. How far down the road can they go? That’s anyone’s guess; she has been in the business for 35 years at her present site, and every one of her Cabs is still alive and kicking.
In that respect, she is one of the finest winemakers ever to grace the Napa Valley stage — onto which she almost never ascends because of her self-effacing personality. Which is in perfect keeping with her classically structured, restrained, refined wines. The only problem is that they’re often released too soon to display their inherent greatness, which is targeted to proper aging.
This young wine from the excellent 2019 harvest has precise Cabernet character, which includes some dried herbs, cherries and several other savory aspects of the variety that you rarely see any more, with minor exceptions.
The balance is near-perfect with an alcohol that’s under 14%. Compared with wines named for pained avians ($2,000 or more), the price is fair. Cathy is, after all, rightly revered by some collectors, some of whom also (mistakenly, in my opinion) purchase far more expensive, higher-scoring wines with which they hope to impress not-very-knowledgeable friends by spouting scores.
I don’t expect many of my readers to buy a bunch of this wine. But if you have the wherewithal, a bare minimum is four. One bottle may be opened soon and decanted for six or eight hours(!), so you may experience what I did, an astounding reflection of the 1970s! Your other three bottles will give you a chance to try one in five more years (it’ll still be a baby), when it’s barely 8, another when it’s 17, and the last when it’s 30 (in 2039!). At which time you will probably say to yourself that you were an idiot for buying only four.
The wine isn’t released yet (it’s due in September). To get it, sign up for the winery’s mailing list (no charge; https://www.corison.com). You’ll be notified when it’s released.
Want to know more about wine? Dan Berger has the answers.
Award-winning wine columnist Dan Berger has been writing his nationally syndicated column since 1979 and continues to be one of the most outspoken and informative people writing about wine today. Here are his latest wine recommendations and insights from his "On Wine" column.
It's less common today but cork taint and other flaws still turn up in wines.
Most quality wines are served with food, a marriage that helps enhance the enjoyment of both. And some of the most mundane experiences can be elevated to the sublime when all the pieces fall into place.
Dan Berger begins a series looking at grape varieties, varietal authenticity and the complication of "eccentricities and vineyard mutations or adaptations."
Dan Berger looks at the power of names like Napa Valley and Champagne — and Petaluma Gap.
For a variety of reasons, wines are being sent to market on schedules that are far less predictable than ever before, but this may not be a bad thing for consumers.
Some of the “innocent” fibbing that goes on in this industry
Gloria Ferrer has launched a new chef dinner series taking place on the first Friday of each month
From gold-flecked labels to ultra-heavy bottles to holographic images, we face all manner of false signs and detours in our quests to get a decent quaff.
"It's alive!" is a phrase that also applies to wine, a living product that can change over time — sometimes in an unpleasant way. Changes can encourage some wine lovers to strategize how and when to drink them.
After a life making wine Charlie Tolbert is unwilling to call it a career. It’s been too much fun.
With his Popeluchum project, Randall Grahm is attempting what no vigneron has ever attempted: to propagate 10,000 new grape varieties, from disease-resistant progenitors, with the aim of identifying one or more new ‘genius’ grape varieties.
Wine lovers who are searching for specific bottles last week got a huge assist with the launch of a new search engine oriented to them that will make finding wines that much easier. It's called pix.com.
Winemakers in the United States can become stars, a phenomenon that doesn’t exist in Europe. Is it because they know that at least half the credit for a great wine should go to growers?
"But beyond all the young wines that I evaluate and the ancient ones that I love, there is a third category of wine: middle-aged," writes Dan Berger. "I rarely pay enough attention to this third kind of wine. Yet those wines that are not really young or old can be a delight."
"I used to like Zinfandel," Dan Berger writes. "He was an engaging, humorous fellow who often regaled us with silly jokes, had razor retorts for hecklers who disliked his brand of humor, and usually was the life of the party. Then arrogance set in..."
Many wine lovers will realize that the gift-giving season ain’t always a blessing. Dan Berger suggests gifts to give yourself: three outstanding books on wine.
Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau has chosen his best white wines of 2021.
Is terroir dead? Dan Berger argues that "certainly it’s in the intensive care ward and the nurse is named Ratched."
Colombard, as most people call her, has been overwhelmingly disparaged over the decades
One of the most mystical aspects of aging wine is part of a process that has rarely been investigated by science. Because all wines age differently depending on many factors, it's advisable to remember the old saying: there are no great wines, only great bottles of wine.
Over the decades, beer scientists have worked diligently to solve many of the problems associated with making tasty beers that have less than 0.5% alcohol.
Putting wine away for a child’s 21st birth-year celebration calls for serious investigation before you simply buy something that tastes great and stash it.
How can you tell that a red wine that tastes great when it’s young will be sublime and display excellence when it’s older?
In general, the colder a region is, the more divergent its wines are. And diversity can make wines that are fascinating.
California’s 2021 harvest will prove to be smaller in size statewide than the average of the last six years, but quality looks phenomenal, almost across the board.
In Napa they are once more celebrating the 1976 Judgment of Paris, but are the Napa Cabernets of today anything like those that triumphed in Paris 45 years ago?
Dan Berger has been evaluating wines since the 1970s. Here, he explains how it does it, what matters, and what doesn't.
Wine “experts” come in all shapes and sizes, from generalists to specialists. What constitutes expert knowledge in one area of wine may have no meaning in other areas. This is one aspect of wine that makes it such a complex and difficult subject to master.
What lies ahead for wine consumers looking for bargains? Answers usually come down to a category-by-category analysis.
Scientists who delve into how people taste food and drink say that about a quarter of all of us detect bitterness at very low levels, which limits what we can appreciate, including in wines.
Vintner Dave Stare kicked off the 50th harvest at Dry Creek Vineyard by opening a bottle of the 1972 Fume Blanc from the his first harvest.
Learning about wine can be an unending journey. Are there general rules to make this quest simpler? Not really.
Putting water or ice cubes in many wines is a great idea.
When someone lifts a glass and offers a toast “To your health,” the message isn’t merely a salute — it’s a medical fact. Evidence of that appeared last week — for something like the 100th time — when University College London released yet another study that said wine has health benefits.
Some people complain about this inevitable transformation in wine over time. Fruit lovers occasionally want that fruit to remain forever. But we understand it when our children grow up and evolve, so why don’t we all remember that wine also is like that?
Dan Berger writes an introduction to wine diversity for the Chardonnay-weary.
The heat dome that hit Washington and Oregon is harbinger of the impact of global climate change, giving the wine industry a warning shot and a chance to assess what winegrowers face down the road, said environmental scientist Greg V. Jones.
Nothing justifies all the extra glass in heavy wine bottles. Ultra-heavy bottles do not protect the wine any better than do lighter bottles, but the environmental and health drawbacks are huge.
Americans have been taught over the last three decades to desire red wines that are akin to ultra-sweet cappuccinos; and lovers of unadorned espresso made from great coffee beans are a fast-shrinking minority.
It would take a large book to deal with the many spoilage elements that may be found in wine from brettanomyces to smoke taint but these are a reminder of the challenge of turning grape juice into a sublime potable beverage.
Sugar sells, writes Dan Berger, and this is leading to a widespread use of sugar in wines that once were dry, but which now aren’t? What can you do? One idea he suggests is try Cabernet Franc.
Before there was the Judgment of Paris, before there were 100-point scores, before elixirs bore price tags few could afford, before you needed a second mortgage to dine out, life in Napa Valley was simpler. Dick Peterson, celebrating his 93rd birth, was a part of this time.
Dan Berger pays tribute Jim Clendenen and Dr. David Bruce, two passionate pioneers of Pinot Noir in California.
Getting a glass of wine at a restaurant usually isn’t a chore, but as we return to dining out and resume frequenting restaurants that have been closed for the better part of the year, several wine-by-the-glass pitfalls may become evident.
U.S. appellations, as they pertain to fine wines, can mean a lot or nothing. Which clearly means that some appellations are consumer-friendly and helpful, but others offer nothing except confusion.
Dan Berger explains his skepticism of unidentified red wine blends: "They’re usually a mélange of unrelated grape varieties assembled in a hodgepodge-y manner. I usually have no interest in such wines because I can’t figure why they exist."
A few grapes make great wines and the rest of the world’s thousands of grapes make ordinary wines, most people say. But not Randall Grahm, says Dan Berger. "Grahm sees grape varieties as blank canvases bursting with potential, waiting for inspiration to sculpt something, much the way Rodin viewed an chunk of raw marble."
One of the wine industry’s Achilles heels, and a topic no one ever talks about, is that domestic wines’ retail prices always seem to go up and almost never come down.
If you drink a glass of wine per day or more and fret about your weight, how’d you like to avoid ingesting tens of thousands of calories a year and not give up your wine?
Dan Berger makes the case for Riesling as" probably was the world’s greatest grape" that makes dramatic and sublime wines – with both elements occasionally seen in the same bottle.
A New York wine store is carrying a French wine from the 1990 vintage for which it is asking approximately $1,000 per bottle.
Bill Davies' new wine brands harken back to the nascent days of the Napa Valley wine industry's revival in the 1960s and '70s, both in style and in the varieties of grapes he is seeking out for his Bill D and Ramble brands.
One of the ways people learn about wine is to pay attention to the region from which it comes and how it relates to its grape varieties. Learning about wine entails getting to know something about the appellations and sub-appellations where wine is impacted by its home soil.
Winemakers have more headaches than you’d imagine — and up to 200 decisions to make for each of their wines. The key is knowing when to do what and when to do nothing.
As restaurants begin to reopen and diners decide which wines to order, it's important to know how the wines were stored during the pandemic shutdowns, according to Dan Berger.
You won't find many grape growers who’ll say that climate change is a hoax, but it is too simplistic to say the industry is in dire straits because of it.
Wine consumers don’t often see the real-world consequences of corporate business deals, but E&J Gallo's acquisition of wine brands from Constellation may benefit those who regularly buy those and other Gallo-owned wine brands.
Sure, there’s a certain comfort in sameness. Fear of the unknown and unpronounce-ability keep most safe-leaning wine buyers from venturing far from beaten tracks, but they’re missing interesting alternatives.
Knowing what experiences a wine went through from grape to glass — including trans-Atlantic travel — might explain why one person tastes a different wine than the one that was rated where it was produced
These writers’ paeans to wine inject vivacious illusions that animate and illuminate lifeless liquids.
Yes, half bottles (375 milliliters, 12.68 ounces) cost slightly more than half the price of full bottles, but a half bottle allows us to experience two different wines in an evening without having to worry about leftovers.
Michael Mondavi lifted a glass of a fine red wine, poured in a hefty slug of ice wate and took a sip. It was the start of his keynote speech at an international wine marketing conference and his topic was the demystification of upscale wines.
Since oxygen is one of the worst enemies of opened bottles, two vital strategies are (a) keep oxygen away from the liquid and (b) refrigerate everything until later — especially red wines.
Recent changes in the tax law are taking away the incentives for making lower-alcohol wines, and this affects how many glasses of wine a day you should be drinking.
What constitutes a good value to you could be another person’s splurge but here are some tips for searching for bargain wines.
Large vineyards generally produce lots of wines that have uniform -- but rarely distinctive -- characteristics in contrast to small blocks that can have exceptional potential to produce classics.
In a year when more than 200,000 Americans died because of a rampant virus; and when normal life nationally was shattered by wide-ranging weather catastrophes, a bad vintage in wine country might seem trivial.
Definitions of success in wine often relate to how much a wine costs, how hard it is to find, or how many points a reviewer gave it. But if the wine is a varietal, shouldn't success be determined how authentically it conveys the aroma and taste of that varietal?
Clear glass wine bottles can let you admire the color of a wine but exposure to sunlight poses problems.
As with many such preferences we all have, it often relates to how we were reared, going back to our earliest days after we are born -- and perhaps even prior to that.
When setting guidelines for alcohol consumption, it's important to distinquish between beer, wine and spirits, which are all consumed differently.
The definition of “wine” really is more complicated than most people realize. In some places, “wine” may refer to something unfamiliar most Californians – and here it gets murky.
Many details of a wine’s production can help consumers refine their purchasing decisions – and almost none of it fits on a wine bottle back label.
"Shelf-talkers," a small sign that conveys information about a product someone wants to sell you, abound in wine shops. But who wrote them and how much can you trust them?
Probably no grape variety has ever been so disparaged and then so appreciated as has Sauvignon Blanc.
Trying to put a single number on the quality of a vintage covering large wine regions is fraught with generalizations that obviate usefulness.
In mysterious ways, Riesling stands apart from all other grapes.
Cheaper versions of the classics that once were good value are disappearing.
The quality of Pedroncelli wines keeps increasing, much faster than the prices.
Dan Berger looks at how one rare grape -- gamay noir -- can make great wine when people pay attention to its character.
June 13 is National Rosé Day, not that you need a reason to enjoy this popular style of wine.
What clues help when searching for real wine deals in discount stores?
Are you enjoying wine the way the winemaker expected?
The problem of “bottle variation” happens a lot more often than anyone is willing to admit. It means that average wine consumers occasionally get stuck with bad wines. Most do not know it.
Numbers for wine act as a soporific, obliterating any need for potential buyers to think critically. The ultimate short-hand, they do an injustice to all wines, and to any wine lover with a brain that he or she might like to exercise.
Mysteriously enough, Pinot Gris’ various shortcomings can actually make it a fascinating wine for those who are willing to try to understand it. Which isn’t easy.
Social distancing has radically changed the way we dine – which affects our normal wine consumption patterns.
If the coronavirus pandemic is inspiring you to begin a wine cellar, Dan Berger has some timely tips.
Michael Broadbent, one of the greatest wine experts in history and a man who understood the soul of wine better than most, has passed away at age 92, leaving behind an astounding legacy based on the notion that the best wines of all time are those made to be aged.
Cabernet Sauvignon is hot and getting hotter -- but rarely do current vintages resemble a classic Cab.
There’s no question that wine is a complex subject. How complex? We’ve all been there: We’re standing in a retail store, facing a wall of 100 domestic Chardonnays. And we realize how confusing it is. Oh, the questions we could ask!
Today’s “adult beverage” market, driven largely by millennial buyers has roiled the market in unpredictable ways but changes have some benefits for wine consumers.
Dan Berger, who met Joe Coulumbe in the 1970s, shares his memories of the founder of Trader Joe's and a foodie before the term was coined.
Dan Berger offers tips for successfully navigating wine lists and wine shops and making a satisfying choice.
Dan Berger traces the rise of New Zealand wines in the 21st century.
Grape growing and winemaking in remote places have become sophisticated -- good news for adventurous wine drinkers.
Any wine lover who dines out knows that most of the time they’re paying far too much for wine.
Over the decades, I’ve noticed a lot of wine with common flaws, such as oxidation. And I’ve also noticed that most people do not see the flaw -- or even know it is one.
It wasn’t just hyperbole when I recently said that two of the best Cabernet Sauvignons available in the Napa Valley were from Australia. But p…
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.