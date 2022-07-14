Dan Berger On Wine: Cabernet on the rocks?

The wine that put Napa Valley on the map has seen better days and what’s apparent today is that Cabernet Sauvignon’s greatest fame may well be behind it, vanished into antiquity.

It has been evident for the last few years that changes in Cabernet have altered it in ways that make it all but unrecognizable to real Cab lovers. And it may take a generation to repair this damage, if ever. For now and the near future, however, Napa Cabernet is on the rocks, occasionally literally.

To be sure, it no longer is the darling of well-heeled wine buyers the way it once was. In a way, Napa Cab is the 2022 version of Norma Desmond.

The signs are everywhere. Sales of high-priced Napa Cabs are declining, as are prices. There are several reasons this has occurred, few connected to one another.

-- Wine collectors have plenty of expensive wines in their cellars.

-- Rising prices for exciting, in-demand Pinot Noirs are siphoning off collectors’ dollars.

-- Wine lovers now realize that most Napa Cabs no longer age as gracefully as they once did. Indeed, just a decade in the bottle is enough to doom them.

-- The bizarre U.S. economy, which seems like a recession except it doesn’t always act that way, has made us all more frugal; there are far fewer post-COVID wine splurgers than there were in 2007.

-- Dining in restaurants, which was devastated by COVID-19 fears in the last 30 months, has been slow to recover while new virus variants continue to pose added risks and stoke fear.

-- Many wine collectors say they no longer have the same confidence they once did in high-scoring brands.

All this has created a wine glut in California that has resulted in a decline in prices for high-end Cabernet grapes — but the number of buyers seems to be declining.

However, wineries almost never drop their front-line pricing on their top wines, for fear that consumers might assume there’s something wrong with them. So, prices for many Cabernet grapes and bulk wines from respected areas remain high.

This was verified last week when the respected Ciatti Global Wine & Grape Broker put out its July 2022 report that said, in part, “Buying activity on the grape market is currently slow. Availability of 2022 grapes is now limited especially in Napa, but there are a few buyers pushing for additional fruit …

“North Coast Cabernet from 2020 remains available and there is also supply from the 2021 vintage. Pricing in Napa is high and the pool of potential buyers at such high prices is limited.”

Months ago, as this was developing, I spoke with Bear Dalton, wine buyer for the successful Spec’s stores in Houston. He said that in the heyday of Napa Cab, in the 1990s, he could sell just about every high-end Cab that Napa made.

He said Houston’s numerous medical centers specializing in heart ailments created millionaire surgeons, many of whom became serious wine collectors. But high-end Cabernet sales began to collapse about 2008. Dalton said they never recovered.

“Frankly, I’m surprised you didn’t call me about this a couple of years ago,” Dalton said. “We began to see that segment begin to have problems a while back.”

He said that about 20 years ago, the Napa Cabernet market grew rapidly even after Caymus Vineyards virtually doubled the price of its regular Napa Cabernet, from the $30s to $70 a bottle. People weren’t happy with that move, he said, but prices for other wines rose as well.

Caymus’ price increase set off a wave of producers bumping prices up, tentatively at first, then aggressively. Once the $100 barrier was pierced by several wineries, the category exploded. But in 2008, due in part to the Great Recession, Dalton saw a huge retrenchment.

“I began to see the decline when I saw Cabernets that once routinely sold for $50 a bottle suddenly jumping to $75 and $100, and the $75-to-$100 bottles increasing to $200 or $225.” That, he said, was simply too much for even wealthy wine lovers.

The Cab downturn also was due to a change in wine style, said Bernard Portet, the now-retired winemaker and the founder of Clos du Val Winery in Napa Valley. He said that one key reason for a decline in interest in Napa Cabernet relates to the way the wines began to be made, which affects their ability to age.

Portet, who was born in Bordeaux and grew up at a First Growth chateau (his father André was regisseur at Château Lafite-Rothschild), said that when he founded Clos du Val in Napa in 1972, he crafted a Bordeaux-style wine. His aim, he said, was to make a wine that emulated Bordeaux as a long-aging, cellar-friendly product.

His wines had lower alcohols as well as tannins and acids designed to help them improve for a decade or more. That meant they weren’t always approachable when they were young.

“The way the wines are being made today …” he said, his voice trailing off in a sigh. “It’s a very complex situation.

“At some point, there’s been an inversion of normal things. When I arrived here... this was still a farming community. Everyone was helping each other. In the Napa technical group, we had André (Tchelistcheff), Robert Mondavi, Joe Heitz, Chuck Carpy, all of us interchanging ideas. Wine people.

“It was a pioneering time for people who grew up with the soil and knew wine. And the quality of the wine was what was most important.” He said that he and the others were winemakers and vineyard people, each with a different style.

“My game was to get the most out of the terroir,” he said. “My father’s comment to me was, ‘If the wine is well balanced, then the nose will come out later.’

“Oh, but today the nose has to explode when the wine is young. As Napa Valley has developed, (wineries are) much more concerned with marketing.”

He said as marketing intruded on winemakers’ creativity, he began to see the end of classic European-styled, Bordeaux-respecting elegance and the development of what he said was “power” and “early evaluation.” He said that today, many winemakers’ goals are to achieve high scores.

“After the marketing took over, you began to see fairly high-alcohol wines and then came the international consultants,” and the greater use of oak for flavoring. Then prices rose, which prompted people to push for even higher scores based not on balance and structure, but on obviousness.

“Today, the consumer taste seems to have evolved to liking softer wines, sometimes because they are a little bit sweet; more like an aperitif. And now they are harvesting too late, so they are getting raisins on the vines.”

He said it’s evident that such wines don’t age the way those from earlier eras did.

Winemaker Scott Harvey, who made wine in Napa for two decades (he’s now in Amador County), said it has become harder and harder to sell Cabs that smell and taste like Cabernet.

“I went to the Rutherford (Cabernet) tasting, and tried several wines that were made from fruit right off the Bench, and several had high alcohols and pH levels that were well above 3.8. Only one or two of them I could even identify as Cabernet. Most of them were prune juice and prices were $80 and $100. Well, of course, when you’re paying $7,500 a ton (for grapes), you have to charge that.”

Nonagenarian wine merchant Jerry Draper of San Anselmo, who has been in the wine business for seven decades, said sales of higher-end Cabernet peaked years ago.

“Pinot Noir is the wine today,” he said. “Cabernet is a zero these days.”

Said Dalton, “Some Pinots have bled off some of the fancy money. I think that Pinot hasn’t yet found its upper price point.” He said high-end buyers now have a new collectible target.

As for high-priced versions of Cabernet, Draper said, “It’s a really slow mover. People say Cab will last, that Cab will always be around, but I think that what has hurt it is that they aren’t made to age any more. It used to be that you waited at least five or six years before you’d want to taste it, but today everybody wants to drink it on release.”

Chris Clever, a wine collector in Hawaii, long has been a huge collector of Napa Cabs. His cellar has dozens of cases of Cabs that scored 99 and 100 points, including Screaming Eagle, Harlan, Bond, Araujo and many others.

At a tasting of some of these wines that Clever staged a year ago in the Napa Valley, he said that part of his declining interest in the Cabernet category is simple:

“A lot of the problem for me and a lot of us (collectors) is, our cellars are full. We buy more than we should and then try to find ways of getting rid of them. I don’t have any more room in our cellar.”

He added that one reason he has backed away from some Cabernet properties is that with many he had developed personal relationships with the owners, and many of these have left the business.

“When Jayson (Pahlmeyer) sold, when Heitz (family) sold, I began to miss the experiences that I cherished, meeting them and talking about their wines. I miss that. I don’t know the new owners, and with new ownerships, you can’t be sure that the style will be the same as in the past.”

He also said that ludicrous on-release prices for some so-called cult Cabernets are now so high that they exceed prices for historic wines from the past that are still seen at wine auctions, like Cabernets from the 1970s and 1980s.

“I got the pre-release notice from (an iconic Napa Cab producer) and they want $650 a bottle. I can buy 1970s Cabs for less than that.”

These are classic Cabernets that were made to age for 40 and 50 years — and did! Which Clever has proven convincingly in his various tastings.

Dalton of Spec’s said, “When the pandemic has finally ended, hopefully Cab will still be king, and maybe some sanity will come back into the game. But for right now, Bordeaux offers more value. Carefully selected, you can still find some fabulous Bordeaux wines and at prices that are extremely fair.”

Wine of the Week: 2019 Corison Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ($110) — After penning yet another diatribe against the mode o’ day of Napa Cabernet, I’m often asked if there are any winemakers left who craft their Cabs in the original respectful Napa style so popular in the 1970s and 1980s. I always respond “Cathy Corison.” There are others here who do so as well, but Cathy is the prototype for respecting what Cabernet is all about. And it has nothing to do with lashings of new oak, high alcohol or scores. It has to do with respect for the variety.

Corison simply understands Cab as well as anyone who ever has. She crafts her wines with the balance and structure that’s required for any fine red wine to go the distance. How far down the road can they go? That’s anyone’s guess; she has been in the business for 35 years at her present site, and every one of her Cabs is still alive and kicking.

In that respect, she is one of the finest winemakers ever to grace the Napa Valley stage — onto which she almost never ascends because of her self-effacing personality. Which is in perfect keeping with her classically structured, restrained, refined wines. The only problem is that they’re often released too soon to display their inherent greatness, which is targeted to proper aging.

This young wine from the excellent 2019 harvest has precise Cabernet character, which includes some dried herbs, cherries and several other savory aspects of the variety that you rarely see any more, with minor exceptions.

The balance is near-perfect with an alcohol that’s under 14%. Compared with wines named for pained avians ($2,000 or more), the price is fair. Cathy is, after all, rightly revered by some collectors, some of whom also (mistakenly, in my opinion) purchase far more expensive, higher-scoring wines with which they hope to impress not-very-knowledgeable friends by spouting scores.

I don’t expect many of my readers to buy a bunch of this wine. But if you have the wherewithal, a bare minimum is four. One bottle may be opened soon and decanted for six or eight hours(!), so you may experience what I did, an astounding reflection of the 1970s! Your other three bottles will give you a chance to try one in five more years (it’ll still be a baby), when it’s barely 8, another when it’s 17, and the last when it’s 30 (in 2039!). At which time you will probably say to yourself that you were an idiot for buying only four.

The wine isn’t released yet (it’s due in September). To get it, sign up for the winery’s mailing list (no charge; https://www.corison.com). You’ll be notified when it’s released.