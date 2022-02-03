Dan Berger On Wine: Charlie Tolbert: a life in wine

Making wine can be hard work — early morning hours in ice-cold vineyards with pruning shears, endless days in exhausting heat and downpours, constant sanitizing dank wineries, climbing inside claustrophobic equipment, and all manner of other unpleasant tasks.

Charlie Tolbert has done it all. In celebrating 50 years doing just about every task that faces people involved in this often-gritty world, the word “retire” never crossed his lips.

Charlie and I had lunch the other day. I’ve known him for about 45 years. We hadn’t seen each other in a while, but his cheerful attitude remained a constant I’ve always witnessed.

As to the arduousness of all the tasks he’s faced, Charlie just said he was blessed to have had the chance to make wine for so many great people. The work? “It really wasn’t all that hard — I’ve always enjoyed it,” he said, making it clear that he’ll continue to contribute to fine wine as long as he’s physically able.

This seems far into the future, given that he’s in good physical condition and remains active, though in a more limited role these days at age 69.

His buoyant attitude may be a reason he was always at peace in a hectic industry that rewards hard work, in particular when all members of team are on the same page: quality above everything else. Of which he was a part for many iconic brands.

Charlie started in this business in early 1972 after a year in college. He was hired by Buena Vista vineyard manager Don Von Staaveren to tie grapevine buds to wires. Once that task was over, Buena Vista winemaker Al Brett hired him as a minimum-wage “cellar rat,” cleaning barrels, wooden vats (which entailed getting inside them), and lots of other grueling chores.

That allowed Charlie to take several months off to travel in Europe. In 1974, he joined the team at the new Chateau St. Jean Winery in the cellar, where he learned that winemaker Dick Arrowood was looking for assistance with a vine project,

Charlie suggested that the person to hire was Von Staaveren, who eventually was brought on board and later moved up to assistant winemaker.

One of Tolbert’s tasks at St. Jean was to build a deer fence with a crew of workers, “which really helped my Spanish!” he said. He worked for five years at St. Jean and now says, “Working for Arrowood was a great experience. He’s so skilled. And it was great working with [vineyard manager] Barney Fernandez. He knew so much about the best vineyards all over the state.”

The next stop for Charlie was as winemaker for Peter Haywood in Sonoma Valley. Haywood loved to specialize in elegant styles of Zinfandel.

“Peter wasn’t into chasing scores with overripe styles of wine,” Charlie said. “And I loved our Zinfandel, my style of wine — balanced.”

In 10 years as the winemaker at Haywood, Charlie’s favorite project was a blend they made. Haywood developed a national following for a red wine called Spaghetti Red that used the workhorse variety Carignane as its main variety.

From Haywood, Charlie sought a new challenge, so he switched to working for the Benziger family at Glen Ellen Vineyards, and later at Benziger and the family’s more risk-taking cousin brand, Imagery.

Charlie truly enjoyed his stint with Benziger winemaker Bruce Rector, known in the industry for his creativity and adventurous vision. Both Benziger and Imagery were “wild places, with Bruce, Bruno [Benziger], and his son, Mike, and the rest of the family.” He said the operation was loaded with creativity and energy.

Then there were winemaking stents at Delicato in the Central Valley, at Eagle & Rose in Pope Valley, and finally Tolbert was hired by family-owned Fetzer Vineyards at Hopland in southern Mendocino County. He lived in Cloverdale for nearly four years.

“That was a great opportunity, to work with [the late] Dennis Martin and Bob Blue at Bonterra, and a whole bunch of really talented winemakers, and with a lot of organic vineyards.”

In 2004, Arrowood began developing a small, boutique winery on a Sonoma Valley hillside that he could move to as he downsized from his own Arrowood Winery. It was called Amapola Creek. Arrowood called Charlie to work at Amapola, as assistant winemaker. Charlie said it was a dream job because it put him back in the Sonoma Valley’s Glen Ellen, where he had spent the majority of his life.

Only after he rejoined Arrowwood did he learn that Dick and his wife, Alis, planned to spend several months at a time in Montana, leaving him to mind the store. He was at Amapola from 2004 to his departure in 2011, then switched to multiple jobs for a vineyard company, Dunbar, for three years before joining an energetic team of growers at La Prenda Vineyard Management, Inc.

At La Prenda, Charlie works with and consults for Ned Hill and a team of people dedicated to quality wines.

Declining to retire, Charlie loves his various roles with La Prenda that includes driving a flatbed truck during harvest season carrying grapes to local wineries.

“I love it,” he said with obvious glee. “I get up at 4 in the morning, I deliver grapes to some of the most quality-oriented wineries.” He doesn’t have to work a 9-to-5 job, gets plenty of time off and, has literally dozens of friends he’s made over the decades.

La Prenda’s winemaker, Mike Cox, is a talented guy who has developed several brands including an eponymous one that makes excellent wines as well as Fifth Hill.

As for Charlie, he’s unwilling to call it a career. It’s been too much fun.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.